Snacks Sabotaging Your Sleep? Nightfood Establishes Nighttime Snacking Category

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2022) – PCG Digital — Anyone who has spent a night tossing and turning after eating the wrong thing before bed will tell you: What you eat before bed matters. Nighttime snacking company, Nightfood Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: NGTF) is not only defining the problem of snacking between dinner and bedtime – which sees Americans spending $50 billion each year on evening snacks – but developing sleep-friendly solutions.

The company’s sleep-friendly snacking options have been formulated by sleep and nutrition experts for a better night’s sleep. In a country where 100 million snacks are consumed every night, Nightfood is in a unique position to define and lead the nighttime snacking category.

Watch the video interview: https://youtu.be/DimDYOOizAc

Why are investors taking a closer look?

Nightfood has achieved a number of transformational milestones in the past month, catching the attention of the investment community. The company’s latest successes include:

● Receipt of 21 purchase orders ahead of the company’s national rollout of Nightfood ice cream pints into a major extended-stay hotel chain, putting Nightfood on track to be available to consumers in hotel lobbies coast to coast this month;

● A second global hospitality company with thousands of hotels in the United States has initiated a corporate-level test of Nightfood in one of its chains;

● The securing of “Recommended Brand” status with Remington Hotels, a leading hotel management company with 121 hotels in its portfolio, including properties from Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental, and Wyndham; and

● Introducing Nightfood ice cream to millions of households across the United States on QVC®, and selling out in the brand’s very first appearance on the popular vCommerce leader.

Driving value for shareholders

Nightfood is doing more than providing a way for hotels to help their guests sleep better at night. The company believes it is pioneering an entirely new snack category, that of sleep-friendly nighttime snacking. Consumers are already spending over $50 billion annually on snacks consumed before bed.

Nightfood CEO, Sean Folkson, believes that widespread hotel distribution will validate the category, bringing it to life, and accelerating its adoption.

“If consumers are seeing the entire hotel industry invest in sleep-friendly snacks for their grab-and-go shops, that speaks volumes to consumers about the importance of their nutritional choices on their sleep quality. And, every pint or bag of cookies sold in that hotel is like a paid consumer trial for the Nightfood brand, which we believe would then support significant future supermarket expansion when the time is right,” he says.

What’s next for Nightfood?

The company anticipates hitting a number of major milestones this year. Through its relationships with some of the largest and most influential companies in the hospitality space, Nightfood is targeting distribution of ice cream pints and other snack formats in 7,500 hotels within the next 9 months. This is expected to lead to significant revenue growth and profitability as Nightfood works to establish itself as a hotel industry standard among the estimated 56,000 hotels in the United States.

