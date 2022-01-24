Keyfactor Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized Again for Being an Exceptional Workplace with an Unmatched Culture

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestPlacesToWork—Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. As one of the most prestigious national workplace recognition programs, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

“Over the past year, we have experienced tremendous growth, and through that growth, Keyfactor continues to be a ‘people-first’ company,” said Jordan Rackie, Chief Executive Officer. “I’m thankful for our hardworking, dedicated team that embodies our mission and values in their everyday work. They’re the reason behind our culture and the driving force of our success.”

As a high-growth technology company, Keyfactor is dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture rooted in the well-being and professional growth of all employees. To ensure the mutual success of employees and its business, Keyfactor implements a variety of initiatives aimed at fostering a transparent, cross-functional, and collaborative workplace. Current internal programs include:

CEO Intro Sessions – hosted by Rackie, to provide an open forum for new hires to ask questions about the business and company culture.

– hosted by Rackie, to provide an open forum for new hires to ask questions about the business and company culture. Second Fridays – an initiative that gives employees a dedicated day off to recharge every second Friday of the month.

– an initiative that gives employees a dedicated day off to recharge every second Friday of the month. Keyfactor’s Leadership Development Program – offers opportunities for all employees to gain foundational knowledge on core leadership competencies and practices, no matter their role or level in the company.

– offers opportunities for all employees to gain foundational knowledge on core leadership competencies and practices, no matter their role or level in the company. Monthly cross-functional meetups – that encourage collaboration across teams and opportunities for employees to get to know each other.

“At Keyfactor, we foster an environment where our employees find a sense of purpose through engaging in meaningful and challenging work. We’re committed to creating a place where employees can be their authentic selves and walk away at the end of the day knowing they have flexibility, ongoing professional development opportunities, benefits, and recognition programs that positively impact them both personally and professionally,” said Gail Joyce, Chief People Officer.

Keyfactor also supports causes and programs both within the business and across its communities. Efforts include:

DIVERSE Commitment implementation – a holistic strategy designed to continually improve upon diversity and inclusion in its current and future business environment.

– a holistic strategy designed to continually improve upon diversity and inclusion in its current and future business environment. Sponsoring community events – such as the Women’s Cybersecurity conference in Cleveland, Ohio, to further support women in the cybersecurity space.

– such as the Women’s Cybersecurity conference in Cleveland, Ohio, to further support women in the cybersecurity space. Global Volunteer Day – a dedicated companywide day for employees to give back to their communities in a variety of ways, showing support for Boys Hope Girls Hope, Books for Africa, Ronald McDonald House, Red Cross’s MapSwipe initiative, park and beach clean-up projects, and more.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces list will be featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and also prominently featured on Inc.com.

To learn more about Keyfactor, its culture, and open career opportunities, please visit https://www.keyfactor.com/careers.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

