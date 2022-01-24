Red Hat Partners Deliver Hybrid Cloud Innovation From the Datacenter to the Edge on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

The industry’s largest commercial open source ecosystem brings certified expertise and support for nearly every enterprise use case to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

BOSTON – RED HAT SUMMIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that the IT industry’s largest commercial open source ecosystem supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, the latest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 acts as a common, trusted platform for hybrid cloud innovation, enabling partners to build and deploy any application across physical, virtual, private and public cloud and edge environments to support customers with great flexibility, consistency and reliability as the IT landscape grows in complexity and scale.

Innovating in the open

The broader technology ecosystem from ISVs to cloud and hardware providers have long embraced Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a platform for innovation, adding choice and deeper capabilities into customers’ hybrid IT environments. More than 5,000 certified partner applications are delivered by hundreds of independent software providers (ISVs), contributing to an ecosystem that according to IDC will generate more than $100 billion in revenue in 2022, growing to $138 billion by 2026.1

With Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, Red Hat’s extensive partner ecosystem continues to build new value streams. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, the foundational backbone of Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio, is engineered to power critical production workloads spanning the full spectrum of cloud environments. Delivering the flexibility customers require, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 will be available through major cloud marketplaces, enabling customers to access certified partner applications, in a range of areas such as AI/ML, DevOps, networking and much more, anywhere and everywhere they need to go on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

Beyond cloud, Red Hat is now certifying edge systems on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, offering customers confidence that Red Hat Enterprise Linux has been thoroughly tested with specific partner technologies for use in edge scenarios. Partners such as Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and OnLogic offer certified technology and expertise to support edge workloads running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Supporting Quotes

Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat

“As Red Hat Enterprise Linux has evolved to become the standard enterprise Linux platform for hybrid cloud innovation, our robust partner ecosystem has grown and evolved with it in order to unlock broader, deeper business opportunities for customers everywhere. From hardware and infrastructure to application development and edge computing, our partners are working side by side with Red Hat to deliver the hybrid cloud solutions that customers need to drive real business outcomes on the supported, consistent foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.”

Rajesh Pohani, vice president, PowerEdge, Core Compute and High Performance Computing, Dell Technologies

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux has been validated and certified to run on Dell PowerEdge servers for more than 20 years, offering customers a proven foundation for IT innovation. Digital business requires an intelligent, adaptable IT infrastructure, and Dell and Red Hat will continue to provide the hardware, operating platform and tools our customers need to drive their businesses forward.”

Eric Horsman, global director, Strategic Alliances, Dynatrace

“Dynatrace strongly believes in driving industry standards, which is why we are so proud to enhance our collaboration with Red Hat as part of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 ecosystem. We look forward to extending the Dynatrace platform’s broad and deep observability, continuous runtime application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities to Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio to help customers accelerate innovation, at speed and at scale.”

Krista Satterthwaite, senior vice president and general manager, Mainstream Compute, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

“Together with Red Hat, we deliver proven solutions to support customers in any hybrid cloud environment, including the edge where data can be processed at the source, delivering faster insights, improved response times and bandwidth. With hundreds of certified Linux professionals, and HPE servers, now certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, we are offering customers a trusted, high-performing, intelligent IT foundation to scale their business to the farthest network edge and unlock new value.”

Brian Connors, vice president and general manager, Software and Business Development, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group

“As organizations continue to adopt hybrid cloud strategies, customers need hardware and software solutions that are engineered to support distributed IT workloads across cloud and edge environments. With Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, Lenovo hardware helps customers grow into the future with greater confidence and flexibility to handle evolving IT requirements.”

Robert Oberhofer, senior director, Technology Partnerships, MongoDB

“We have seen the benefits of Linux and Kubernetes in helping our customers modernize IT environments and achieve business success in both cloud and hybrid environments. We are pleased to certify our newest version of MongoDB on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 in order to continue supporting customers on their cloud journeys.”

Lee Caswell, senior vice president, Product and Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

“Our joint customers are pleased to see Nutanix and Red Hat deepen our partnership as we simplify the deployment and management of private, public, and hosted cloud environments. The combination of the Nutanix Cloud Platform with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform speeds deployment and delivers a consistent cloud operating model.”

Read more from partners in support of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

1 Source: IDC White Paper, sponsored by Red Hat. The Economic Impact of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Doc #US48931522, March 2022.

