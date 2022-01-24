Komodo Health Announces 40 Platform Customers Are Building on Komodo

End-to-End Platform Is Built on Healthcare Map of 330M Patient Journeys; Enables Population Insights and Analytics Modules to Drive Market Innovation

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health today announced that its healthcare technology platform is being used by more than 40 customers who are leveraging the technology to build on Komodo. The platform enables healthcare, Life Sciences, and technology customers to drive innovation and create new machine-learning technologies that are built on intelligence from the company’s Healthcare Map. Komodo’s technology platform offers the industry’s first end-to-end, out-of-the-box capabilities for any stakeholder — from engineers to data scientists and analysts — to rapidly build solutions on a foundation of patient-centric insights.

Komodo’s platform allows customers to enrich their own data and analytics with insights from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, explore patient-level insights, build new algorithms, and deploy and scale crucial innovation into the market. Currently, Komodo’s platform customers are building on Komodo using the company’s Sentinel application. Dozens of customers are using this technology to power the next generation of machine-learning innovation with unique, nuanced insights across a broad range of healthcare use cases:

Turquoise Health is building a platform to unlock healthcare prices and simplify payer-provider contracts. Real-world data in Komodo’s Healthcare Map, accessed through Sentinel, will serve as a crucial pillar of insight, allowing users to understand the full cost of a healthcare encounter. Turquoise Health will be able to leverage Komodo’s Sentinel application to grow and evolve their offering as they continue to scale.

is building a platform to unlock healthcare prices and simplify payer-provider contracts. Real-world data in Komodo’s Healthcare Map, accessed through Sentinel, will serve as a crucial pillar of insight, allowing users to understand the full cost of a healthcare encounter. Turquoise Health will be able to leverage Komodo’s Sentinel application to grow and evolve their offering as they continue to scale. Invitae, a leading medical genetics company, has built a unique clinicogenomic RWD solution using Sentinel. Bringing their de-identified genomic data into the Sentinel application, Invitae unlocks visibility to the complete, longitudinal patient journey to help their partners better understand the links between genetics and disease. The company is using these insights, sourced from data shared with patient consent, to drive unique research on genetic associations in a real-world environment, and to learn how to better prevent, diagnose, and treat disease.

a leading medical genetics company, has built a unique clinicogenomic RWD solution using Sentinel. Bringing their de-identified genomic data into the Sentinel application, Invitae unlocks visibility to the complete, longitudinal patient journey to help their partners better understand the links between genetics and disease. The company is using these insights, sourced from data shared with patient consent, to drive unique research on genetic associations in a real-world environment, and to learn how to better prevent, diagnose, and treat disease. DeepIntent has built a healthcare advertising platform that transforms digital campaign planning, activation, and measurement for healthcare and Life Sciences marketers. Their technology ties marketing campaigns to real-world patient and HCP behaviors by linking to Komodo’s Healthcare Map in Sentinel.

has built a healthcare advertising platform that transforms digital campaign planning, activation, and measurement for healthcare and Life Sciences marketers. Their technology ties marketing campaigns to real-world patient and HCP behaviors by linking to Komodo’s Healthcare Map in Sentinel. AppliedVR has built a unique clinical study on Sentinel to further investigate the efficacy of its immersive therapy for people experiencing chronic low back pain. This randomized, sham-controlled trial combined with Komodo’s real-world data to form a synthetic control arm and deepen their insights into patient outcomes, accelerating an alternative to traditional pharmacological, opioid, or surgical treatment.

“As Turquoise builds an entirely new kind of healthcare marketplace, Sentinel will help accelerate our ability to identify patterns in patient journeys and benchmark prices to simplify transactions,” said Chris Severn, CEO, Turquoise Health. “The cost and care insights we derive from Komodo’s powerful platform will drive better alignment and transparency across payers, providers, and patients.”

“Komodo’s platform is helping to drive a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry by reducing the complexities of building accurate and actionable patient-centric insights and applications — infrastructure, data, analytics, and development — into a single flexible solution,” said Michael Townsend, Research Director, Life Sciences Commercial Strategies, IDC. “Komodo’s full-stack platform approach enables a comprehensive foundation for healthcare analytics, allowing Life Science and healthcare companies to generate critical insights across the industry.”

“We started Komodo Health to drive better decision making in healthcare, and our platform enables innovators and data professionals to join us in our mission of reducing the global burden of disease,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, co-founder and CEO, Komodo Health. “We started by assembling our Healthcare Map. On that foundation, we’ve introduced applications that address manual workflows. Now, we are empowering stakeholders across healthcare and Life Sciences to build on our platform and unlock significant value for patients.”

Sentinel provides customers with access to Komodo’s proprietary analytic modules, which can be used to develop novel algorithms or optimize internal workflows. Customers can also build their own analytics and visualizations in Sentinel, tapping into Komodo’s unparalleled real-world patient insights to solve crucial challenges in healthcare, from finding rare disease patients to improving provider engagement. The Sentinel application enables secure, compliant use of de-identified clinical insights.

As Komodo continues to invest in its full-stack platform, the company expects to introduce a variety of additional tools within the next year, further empowering users to build and commercialize their own solutions on Komodo’s platform. New tools will include: a Studio to manage healthcare insights projects and custom workflows; a series of packaged analytics APIs and visualizations; and an Analytics and Report builder with use-case-specific templates, as well as the ability to create your own algorithms and dashboards. Already, many enterprise Life Sciences organizations are building applications on Sentinel for enterprise use inside their organizations; for example, to plan clinical trials or track insights for post-market RWE research.

For more information, visit our website.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

Contacts

Media:



Kristi Bond



Komodo Health



[email protected]