Komodo Health Appoints Dr. Aswin Chandrakantan as Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Chandrakantan to Lead Komodo’s Operational Growth and Strategic Expansion Efforts as the Company Scales Across More Than a Dozen Market Segments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health today announced that Dr. Aswin Chandrakantan has been appointed as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Chandrakantan will also retain his responsibilities as Komodo’s Chief Medical Officer.

Since joining Komodo in 2016, Dr. Chandrakantan has played an instrumental role in the company’s hypergrowth, leading teams across functions spanning Commercial, Customer, Product, and Clinical Innovations. With deep clinical and industry expertise, he has helped Komodo evolve into a fast-growing software and platform company that is democratizing access to patient-centric insights and technology, accelerating innovation across health and Life Sciences organizations. He initiated the company’s patient advocacy partnership model, bringing data-driven insights to organizations like Fight CRC, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s Rare as One network. Dr. Chandrakantan has also held responsibility for the company’s sales organization delivering triple-digit growth.

“Komodo is known for our differentiated technology strategy, but we are also known for the business discipline we bring to our market execution,” said Web Sun, co-founder and President, Komodo Health. “With a proven track record for leading Komodo’s Commercial, Product, Clinical, and Customer functions, we are thrilled to expand Dr. Chandrakantan’s leadership role, where he will bring a relentless focus on our mission to reduce the burden of disease as we prepare for the next phase of the company’s growth.”

As COO, Dr. Chandrakantan will optimize the process of bringing product innovation through to commercial execution, enhancing team alignment and investment priorities amid continued market expansion and growth.

“One of the special things about Komodo is the unified, #OneKomodo culture that keeps us aligned on our mission as we grow,” said Dr. Chandrakantan. “Not only does that culture make this a great place to work, but it also enhances our ability to succeed in the market. I’m proud of the many successes we’ve delivered toward our mission, and eager for this new opportunity to continue Komodo’s market impact.”

Prior to Komodo Health, Dr. Chandrakantan was a senior leader in Google’s Global Product Operations and Strategy. He also brings in-depth healthcare and analytics experience from his role at McKinsey, where he was a member of the healthcare analytics service line supporting leading biopharma companies, payer reform, and revenue cycle management at top IDNs. During his time at McKinsey, he also led strategic initiatives for polio eradication in Nigeria. Aswin holds an MD from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers NJ Medical School) and a BS from The College of New Jersey.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our clients unearth patient-centric insights at scale – marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

Meta Description:

Komodo Health appoints Dr. Aswin Chandrakantan as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will lead Komodo’s operational growth and strategic expansion efforts amid the company’s continued market expansion and growth into more than a dozen market segments.

Contacts

Media:

Kristi Bond



Komodo Health



[email protected]