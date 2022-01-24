Summit Materials, Inc. Provides Update on Its Elevate Strategy

3 of 4 Horizon One targets achieved in year after strategy launch

Over $470 million in proceeds generated from divestitures

Reiterates and Provides Additional Details on its Path to Horizon Three Targeted Returns and Margins

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” “Summit Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced highlights that are being presented at its Investor Day today in New York City.

“When Summit launched its ambitious Elevate Strategy in March 2021, we said we would provide regular progress updates,” commented Summit Materials CEO Anne Noonan. “Today we are providing more details on our success in our path to enhanced growth and value creation. Specifically, today’s presentation highlights the strengthening quality of Summit’s earnings and margin profile, demonstrates specific accomplishments in portfolio optimization and debt reduction, shows evidence of strong pricing and demand fundamentals, and describes our priorities as we are now in the best capital allocation position in Company history.”

At the launch of its Elevate Strategy, Summit presented objectives of less than three times’ net debt to EBITDA, 10% or higher Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”), and greater than 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin to be achieved over three Horizons. The Company also presented specific Horizon One objectives of less than three times’ net debt to EBITDA, achieving a 9% ROIC, 23-25% Adjusted EBITDA margin, and completing 10 to 12 divestitures yielding up to $200 million in total proceeds.

At January 1, 2022, just 9 months after the launch of Elevate Summit, the Company achieved significant progress on its Horizon One targets: it achieved less than three times’ net debt to EBITDA, reporting 2.5 times’ net debt to EBITDA; it achieved a ROIC of 8.8%, just shy of its 9% goal; and reported Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3%. As of today, the Company has completed 10 divestitures through its Elevate Strategy, yielding approximately $470 million in total proceeds on a GAAP basis, with an average selling multiple of over 10 times’ Adjusted EBITDA. Of the 10 divestitures, 8 were in downstream businesses, and 7 resulted in long term aggregates supply contracts.

The Elevate strategy has also resulted in additional financial flexibility. In March 2022, Summit’s board authorized the Company’s first ever share repurchase program. The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of Class A common stock for $47.5 million through the end of the first quarter 2022. As of April 2, 2022, approximately $202.5 million remained available for share repurchases under the share repurchase program. The Company is also planning to use a portion of the proceeds from recent divestitures to repay approximately $100 million on its Term Loan.

“Since we launched the Elevate Strategy last year, Summit has significantly improved its quality of earnings, reduced its leverage, shed non-core businesses, repurchased stock, and opened up new capital allocation opportunities,” added Summit Materials CFO Brian Harris. “In 2020, Summit’s Adjusted EBITDA contribution from materials was approximately 63%, and in 2021, it grew to 68% as we pursued the Asset Light component of our strategy. We now believe 75% or higher is an appropriate target for materials Adjusted EBITDA contribution in Horizon Two, and continue to pursue the Elevate pillars of Market Leadership, Asset Light, Social Responsibility and Innovation. As we look to the future, we see opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth as we add to key market positions, maximize the capital efficiency of our business, help our stakeholders achieve their sustainability objectives, and drive innovative approaches to serving our customers.”

2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, Summit is updating its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect the divestiture of Hinkle Contracting, LLC, which was announced on May 16, 2022. The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $500 million to $530 million, a revision from $529 million to $557 million previously, and continues to expect 2022 capital expenditure of approximately $270 million to $290 million, including greenfield projects.

Investor Day Webcast Information

Summit Materials will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 beginning at 9:00am eastern time (7:00am mountain time).

Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan, Chief Financial Officer Brian Harris, Chief Strategy Officer Kekin Ghelani, EVP of ESG and Head of Investor Relations Karli Anderson, as well as Summit’s Regional Presidents will lead an investor presentation and Q&A session that will focus on the Elevate Summit Strategy, growth drivers, ESG initiatives, as well as the Company’s capital allocation priorities.

A live webcast of the investor day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event at the following link: https://summit2022investorday.q4web.com/home/default.aspx.

To listen live to the investor day:

Toll Free Number: 1-877-823-8690 International Number: 1-825-312-2236 Conference ID: 3986328

A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the year ended January 1, 2022. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Year ended January 1, 2022 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 181,253 $ 122,321 $ 95,352 $ (244,645 ) $ 154,281 Interest (income) expense (11,460 ) (8,872 ) (17,217 ) 129,789 92,240 Income tax expense 2,697 114 — 41,545 44,356 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 98,596 84,912 38,685 4,249 226,442 EBITDA $ 271,086 $ 198,475 $ 116,820 $ (69,062 ) $ 517,319 Accretion 874 1,711 339 — 2,924 Loss on debt financings — — — 6,016 6,016 Tax receivable agreement benefit — — — (6,779 ) (6,779 ) Gain on sale of businesses (355 ) (19,656 ) — — (20,011 ) Non-cash compensation — — — 19,705 19,705 Other (45 ) 953 — — 908 Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,560 $ 181,483 $ 117,159 $ (50,120 ) $ 520,082 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 23.2 % 23.7 % 39.3 % 23.3 %

________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

The table below reconciles our Adjusted EBITDA to Further Adjusted EBITDA and our calculation of Net Debt to arrive at our Net Leverage Ratio for the year ended January 1, 2022.

Year ended January 1, ($ in thousands) 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 520,082 Transaction costs (1) 3,252 EBITDA for certain acquisitions (2) (2,992 ) Further Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 520,342 Long-term debt, including current portion $ 1,609,960 Acquisition related liabilities 46,479 Finance leases and other 32,606 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (380,961 ) Net Debt $ 1,308,084 Net Leverage Ratio (4) 2.5 x

_____________________________________

(1) Under the terms of our credit facilities, we include transaction expenses associated with acquisitions and divestitures, consisting primarily of accounting, legal, valuation and financial advisory fees.

(2) Under the terms of our credit facilities, we include EBITDA from our acquisitions, net of dispositions, in each fiscal year for periods prior to acquisition.

(3) Further Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA plus transaction costs and the EBITDA contribution for certain recent acquisitions.

(4) Net Leverage Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by Further Adjusted EBITDA.

The table below calculates our Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) for the year ended January 1, 2022.

Return on Invested Capital Calculation 5-Quarter Average(1) ($ in thousands) Q4 2021 Total Liabilities & Shareholders Equity $ 4,313,485 Less: Cash (377,213 ) Less: TRA Long-Term Liability (326,749 ) Less: Trade AP (141,498 ) Less: Billings in Excess of Costs (12,397 ) Less: Accrued Expenses (145,183 ) Total Investment $ 3,310,446 FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 520,082 Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) (226,442 ) Less: Accretion (2,924 ) Adj. EBITDA, less DD&A and accretion $ 290,716 Divided by: Total Investment $ 3,310,446 ROIC 8.8 %

_____________________________________

(1) 5 quarter average reflects reported average of balance sheet items for the 5 quarters ended January 1, 2022.

