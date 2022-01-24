Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list OPSMEN on May 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the OPSMEN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List OPSMEN on May 12, 2022

To create a greener blockchain network world, OPSMEN uses renewable energy sources in the metaverse, which is building radical new infrastructure that enables cross-chain settlement and establishes a better data flow, along with an upcoming immersive game featuring NFTs. Its native token OPSMEN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing OPSMEN

OPSMEN is a global energy delivery platform for blockchain data, it’s a network designed for the future, with three layers built-in including blockchain (layer 1), OPSMEN blockchain (layer 2), and OPSMEN decentralized messaging (layer 3), and six types of users including market maker, validator, trader user, custody user, liquidity provider, and borrower.

The OPSMEN node is the top-level component within the network. Network nodes connect to each other within the networking layer, which is the driving force for delivering information exchange requirements. This includes new block diffusion and transaction information for establishing a better data flow. OPSMEN nodes maintain connections with peers that have been chosen via a custom peer-selection process. By running a OPSMEN node, users are participating in and contributing to the network.

There are TWO plaques in the OPSMEN network, it works in harmony with blockchains, and the energy spent in its construction is used. The most important feature of TWO plaques is self-cloning. Thus, there is an endless source of TWO records. Infinite, inexhaustible energy. Taken together, these traits will redefine what it means to have energy.

In addition, OPSMEN is also developing an immersive game that enables players to play and win NFTs. For overseeing the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the OPSMEN Network, there is also a non-profit entity called OPSMEN Association. It provides resources to help accelerate the adoption of OPSMEN and its growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.

About OPSMEN Token

Based on BEP-20, OPSMEN has a total supply of 500 billion (i.e. 500,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3.3% is provided for private sale, 8.3% is provided for public sale, 3.3% is provided for early round, 16.7% is allocated to the team, another 16.7% is provided for investors, another 16.7% is allocated to advisors, and the rest 35% is provided for the ecosystem.

OPSMEN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022, investors who are interested in OPSMEN investment can easily buy and sell OPSMEN token on LBank Exchange by then.

