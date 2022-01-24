Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed QATAR 2022 TOKEN (FWC) on May 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FWC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: QATAR 2022 TOKEN (FWC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/123472_qatar.jpg

To bring football and cryptocurrencies together, a project named QATAR 2022 TOKEN (FWC) was created utilizing the blockchain technology. With its native token FWC, users can easily purchase World Cup tickets, book hotels, place bets, and even participate in Metaverse and NFT football games. The FWC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing QATAR 2022 TOKEN

QATAR 2022 TOKEN (FWC) is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety.

The team is currently integrating China Blockchain and NFT technologies for a better collective customer experience. Its platform is based on the BSC, which ensures the authenticity, traceability and immutability of digital assets. It also has a dynamic user interface and a customizable API to assist transactions.

FWC was created by people from a variety of backgrounds – from graphic designers and marketers to web developers and analysts – who share a passion for football and digital currency. The token can be used to purchase World Cup tickets, book hotels, use various related services, place bets and participate in lotteries.

Furthermore, FWC will take its place in Metaverse and NFT football games. After the 2022 World Cup, the new version of the token will be offered with powerful technology for the next four years.

About FWC Token

As the native token of QATAR 2022 TOKEN project, FWC is designed for buying tickets to the World Cup, booking hotels, using various related services, placing bets, and participating in lotteries. Based on BEP-20, FWC has a total supply of 200 quadrillion (i.e. 200,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. There’s no fee and no tax, and it is fully owned and driven by community.

FWC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 9, 2022. Investors who are interested in QATAR 2022 TOKEN investment can easily buy and sell FWC token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about FWC Token:

Official Website: https://fwctoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/QATAR2022TOKEN_BSC

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FWCOMMUNITY_Q2T

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123472