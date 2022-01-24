LBank Exchange Will List Virtual Tourist (VT) on May 12, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Virtual Tourist (VT) on May 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022.

As a VR gaming project connecting the metaverse with the tourism industry, Virtual Tourist (VT) allows people to discover different destinations from their own home and socialize in a fun way. Its native token VT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Virtual Tourist

Virtual Tourist is a VR gaming platform for learning, socializing, and earning with the Virtual Tourism concept. Its virtual reality social platform allows users to interact with each other and locations.

The concept of metaverse will affect people’s lives in almost every field in the coming period. One of the biggest impact areas of this will be the tourism sector. Virtual Tourist connects the metaverse world with the tourism industry, so that people can discover different destinations from their own homes and socialize in a fun way.

There are many benefits of using Virtual Tourist, such as removing costs and time-consuming process of real-world experiences. It has a strong influence on people’s on-site destination choices and will be valuable marketing tool to promote destinations. The aim of Virtual Tourist is to connect with local authorities around the world to expand business for the benefit of both the cities and the platforms.

Furthermore, Virtual Tourist will be a socialization app of people who like the same cultures, and provides virtual accessibility for everyone especially for the elderly and disabled with limited mobility. The concept of Virtual Tourist can help support sustainability by reducing unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and be part of the green energy trend in the future. It will also be a common trend of fun & learn concept for young people’s education.

In addition, Virtual Tourist also provides limited NFTs that will give their owners access to its 3D rigged avatars. VT NFT owners will also experience a real value reflected into their NFTs. They will be able to trade them on the marketplaces or hold them.

About VT Token

VT is the utility token of Virtual Tourist game. People will be rewarded with the token when they collect in-game achievements. Users will be able to buy in-game content and special NFTs with VT token as well.

Based on BEP-20, VT has a total supply of 800 million (i.e. 800,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for strategic sale, 8% is provided for public sale, 4% will be used for marketing, 8% is provided for development, 10% is provided for liquidity and partnership, 61% is provided for community and user grants, and the rest 6% is reserved for future partnerships and community incentives.

VT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022. Investors who are interested in Virtual Tourist investment can easily buy and sell VT token on LBank Exchange by then.

