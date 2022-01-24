LendingPoint Announces 7th Consecutive Quarter of Profitable Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LendingPoint, an AI-driven CreditTech platform, today announced it achieved its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability in Q1 2022.

Q1 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Platform originations in Q1 2022 increased 141.3% over Q1 2021, and were up 25.8% over last quarter’s figures.

Revenue growth in Q1 2022 increased 26.1% over Q4 2021, and 116.5% over Q1 2021.

Net charge-off rates continue to track within our current target range and below pre-pandemic level and ended 1Q 2022 at 6.2% vs 1Q 2019 at 10.9%.

Closed another $589 million in ABS deals.

Welcomed industry veteran Ryan Scully to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer.

Expanded its bank partnership program by adding additional credit unions and banking institutions including Midland States Bancorp to its CreditTech origination platform.

“I am proud to say that LendingPoint is positioned to continue its profitable momentum for the remainder of 2022 and beyond,” said LendingPoint CEO Tom Burnside. “Due to our strong performance in the ABS markets, our banking and institution partners, and fixed-rate facility partnerships, we are able to keep the focus of our ‘segment of 1’ underwriting and pricing on the consumer rather than being influenced by the current economic realities of federal rate hikes, inflation and market conditions. And our focus on value-based relationships and robust platform ecosystem led to an 84% increase in multi-products customers from January 2021 to January 2022, a key performance metric for our business.”

About LendingPoint

LendingPoint is an AI-driven CreditTech platform that provides financing origination solutions to consumers, for ecommerce and point of sale partners, and lending institutions. The company’s fraud prevention, risk and asset management algorithms are used to create financing opportunities across the credit spectrum. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides ecommerce platforms, merchants, and other service providers fully integrated, one-stop financing solutions to convert more customers.

For the past three years, LendingPoint has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, ranking 17th in 2019. LendingPoint ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in 2019 and 2020 and was honored as one of the top 40 fastest growing companies in Atlanta by the ACG in 2019, 2020 and 2021. LendingPoint also was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. LendingPoint is a privately held company headquartered in metro Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Dallas. LendingPoint, LLC owns and operates the LendingPoint platform.

