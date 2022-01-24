Samsara to Host Inaugural Investor Day on June 15, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, will host its Investor Day on June 15, 2022 from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Members of Samsara’s executive leadership team, including Sanjit Biswas (Co-Founder and CEO) and Dominic Phillips (CFO), will discuss updates to the Company’s vision, product platform, customer momentum, and financials.

A live webcast will begin at 1:30 p.m Pacific Time on June 15, 2022. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering from this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

