Samsara to Present at William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference



Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

A transcript of the presentation will be available afterward at investors.samsara.com.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Source – Samsara

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mike Chang



[email protected]

Press Contact:

Adam Simons



[email protected]