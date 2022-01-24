Linesight Extends Geographic Reach with Official Launch of Dallas Office

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global construction consultancy firm Linesight today announced the official opening of its Dallas office to support its growing client base in the Americas and drive its successful worldwide practice in the data center industry as well as leadership position in life sciences and commercial real estate. The new facility is host to Linesight’s Scheduling Center of Excellence (CoE), which provides superior flexible service and expertise to its global roster of customers.

Linesight is an industry leader in the delivery of construction consultancy services to data centers and has completed more than 335 projects in 30 countries on six continents, valued at more than $57 billion. Data center providers the world over engage with Linesight because of its deep knowledge and expertise in the sector.

The Dallas CoE will house a growing number of internationally recognized technical experts who will provide leadership, develop best practices, deliver training and mentorship to junior schedulers, share cross-sectoral knowledge, and enhance support in innovation and technology. The Dallas-based Linesight team will also provide clients with exceptional oversight and access to additional services including estimating, benchmarking and cost management services.

“It was essential for us to have a hub for multi-sectoral work in North America, and Dallas offered everything we needed in terms of location, talent pool, and infrastructure,” said Gavin Flynn, VP Americas Central Region, Linesight. “This office gives us the opportunity to bring more talent into our organization, and also to help foster the next generation of talent, as we expand our services and our growing client base in data centers, life sciences, commercial real estate and other sectors.”

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 48 years’ experience, providing cost, schedule, program, and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Data Centers, Life Sciences, Commercial, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide better predictability of project outcomes, faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency, and maximum monetary value for its clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com.

