Lynk Unveils Lynk Circle to Enable Organizations to Create Their Own AI-Driven Knowledge Networks, Filling the Gap in Knowledge Management

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lynk, an AI-driven knowledge management platform, is proud to unveil Lynk Circle, a purpose-built SaaS solution that helps businesses and organizations find the right person with the right knowledge in their own people networks.

There is an increasing need for knowledge management in today’s hybrid work environment

Knowledge management is the fastest-growing area of AI spend globally, predicted to overtake virtual assistants as the top AI use case in 2022. By 2026, the global knowledge management market is expected to reach $1.2 trillion.

Remote work gained mainstream acceptance during the pandemic, and it’s likely to continue, with many businesses opting for fully remote or hybrid models. This upheaval of the traditional workplace has forced companies to relook at knowledge management. In this new workplace environment, employees can no longer walk down the hall to ask someone for information or get the guidance they need to do their job. This trend has added to the hurdle many businesses face in gathering and discovering people’s knowledge and insights, both internally among employees and externally among stakeholders such as customers and partners. People are the missing piece in knowledge management.

With Lynk Circle, businesses and organizations can better organize their knowledge networks to increase productivity, promote knowledge sharing and capture institutional information

Since its inception, Lynk has successfully leveraged its platform to scale an expansive people network of more than 840,000 experts spanning over 80 countries, facilitate interactions with more than 300 enterprise customers and track activities all in one place.

After learning from customers about the struggles of managing their people networks and finding knowledge from individuals within these networks, Lynk extended its AI-driven platform that operates a global network to create a white-labeled SaaS solution called Lynk Circle. The company’s expertise and technology have enabled Lynk Circle to be a robust and highly configurable solution for streamlining how organizations unlock knowledge that sits in their people networks, using AI to get smarter with each use.

Many organizations, from enterprises to small businesses, including UBS Group, The Mass Transit Railway (MTR), LVMH, Shiseido, Pernod Ricard, PwC, and industry associations, are using Lynk’s platform to enable better access to insights they need.

Here’s how Lynk Circle works

“The RegTech Circle connects financial institutions, experts and vendors, allowing all parties to engage in the sharing of intelligence on regulatory technologies and their applications to facilitate commercial discussions and opportunities. With Lynk Circle, we can exchange knowledge, network, and connect, driving collaboration across the industry,” said Alex Oxford, Board Director at the RegTech Association.

Lynk Circle is a purpose-built solution for businesses and organizations that need to unlock knowledge and insights that sit in their people networks to increase productivity, offer added benefits to employees and members, and capture institutional knowledge.

Highly configurable and secure. The SaaS knowledge management solution hosts a private, secure (ISO 27001-certified) and customizable people network for asynchronous knowledge sharing.

Intuitive interface with flexible interaction. Knowledge on Lynk Circle is shared in a simple and intuitive interface across optional formats such as Q&A, 1:1 calls, project work, articles and documents.

Advanced search. The solution also features advanced search across rich profiles and all activities, so users know who the right person is within the network if they need further insight.

Transaction add-ons: Optional add-ons such as compliance checks and payment processing for direct engagements with members in the network, eliminating admin hassles and saving time for users.

“We could no longer offer a mentoring program in person and needed a way to bring it online,” said Stefanie Evennett, CEO of the Australia Chamber of Commerce. “Lynk Circle’s structured yet configurable interaction function was exactly what we were looking for, helping us engage with members that are not in the same location.”

Corporates can organize their own custom-branded customer advisory networks for internal teams to gather customer insights efficiently. Private equity and venture capital firms, membership organizations, and industry associations have also used Lynk Circle to offer proprietary advisor networks to their portfolio companies or members, enabling unique benefits and new ways to promote engagement. For organizations using Lynk Circle to power a knowledge hub, employees can find people, Q&As, documents and articles all in one place, allowing for faster onboarding and ramp-up so employees can focus on their work.

“We have seen great adoption of Lynk Circle across organizations of all types during the early access period,” said Peggy Choi, founder and CEO of Lynk. “By expanding our offering with an innovative, flexible and highly configurable solution like Lynk Circle, we’re creating a platform of knowledge networks for organizations to work more efficiently, easily find out ‘who knows what,’ get smarter, and focus on what is important.”

The launch of Lynk Circle comes on the heels of the company’s recent recognition within the AI and data category for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas of 2022 list.

For more information about Lynk Circle, visit www.lynkcircle.com.

About Lynk

Lynk powers the new knowledge economy through its AI-driven knowledge management platform, which enables efficient access to seek, build and share credible human expertise at scale. The company’s market-leading product offerings, Lynk Answers and Lynk Circle, provide enterprises with fast, convenient, and cost-effective ways to organize, connect and engage with individuals that have relevant expertise and experience.

Leading global enterprises, ranging from institutional investors, investment banks, Fortune 500 companies, fast-growth start-ups and the Big 4, have chosen to rely on Lynk’s solutions to create a knowledge advantage. Lynk has established a multi-faceted Global Alliance with UBS Group and is ISO 27001 certified. For more information, visit https://lynk.global/.

