LoopMe Accelerates Global Momentum with Strong Revenue Growth, New APAC and European Offices

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced significant revenue growth and global expansion plans on the heels of recent investment by Mayfair Equity Partners. LoopMe generated over 60% TTM, achieving $114 million in revenue in the last 12 months and demonstrating strong, consistent customer demand for LoopMe solutions. Furthermore, LoopMe’s international growth is accelerating at a record rate, with revenues in the APAC region alone increasing 90% in 2021 YoY.

With expanding handset penetration and the desire for personalized digital content worldwide, the mobile brand-based advertising market has grown to more than $8 billion in size over the past decade. Major opportunities have emerged within the mobile video app ecosystem and connected TV (CTV) market. This trend, coupled with the industry’s shift away from personal identifying data (upon which LoopMe technology is not reliant), has fueled further international expansion initiatives for LoopMe, including:

New management team appointments in APAC – The APAC management team has added Tokyo-based Daisuke Shigeishi, Head of Strategic Partnerships APAC, who joins LoopMe following three years as a sales executive at AdColony; and Sydney-based James Symonds as Senior Sales Director ANZ, who brings eight plus years of experience in media from companies such as Nova Entertainment to boost sales across the ANZ region. Singapore-based Akihito Morita, APAC Sales Director, formerly of Foursquare, will focus on growing LoopMe’s partnership with dentsu in Singapore and Tokyo. Joining from Blis, Singapore-based Georgia Watson, Senior Sales Director, will be responsible for driving revenue across the SEA region.

– The APAC management team has added Tokyo-based Daisuke Shigeishi, Head of Strategic Partnerships APAC, who joins LoopMe following three years as a sales executive at AdColony; and Sydney-based James Symonds as Senior Sales Director ANZ, who brings eight plus years of experience in media from companies such as Nova Entertainment to boost sales across the ANZ region. Singapore-based Akihito Morita, APAC Sales Director, formerly of Foursquare, will focus on growing LoopMe’s partnership with dentsu in Singapore and Tokyo. Joining from Blis, Singapore-based Georgia Watson, Senior Sales Director, will be responsible for driving revenue across the SEA region. New sales executive in the US – LoopMe has appointed Joseph Farrell as VP for Central and West Sales based in Chicago; and Dallas-based Brian Bell, SVP Mid-Market Sales joining from Viant, with Farrell and Bell reporting to Tim Price, GM of North America.

– LoopMe has appointed Joseph Farrell as VP for Central and West Sales based in Chicago; and Dallas-based Brian Bell, SVP Mid-Market Sales joining from Viant, with Farrell and Bell reporting to Tim Price, GM of North America. New people operations executive in the UK – Charlotte Forsyth joins LoopMe as VP of People. Forsyth is based in London, reporting to Andrew Small, CFO.

– Charlotte Forsyth joins LoopMe as VP of People. Forsyth is based in London, reporting to Andrew Small, CFO. New sales offices in APAC and a new technical office in Poland – LoopMe has also opened a new office in Australia and expanded operations in Japan and Singapore. LoopMe is extending the company’s Eastern European presence and ramping up technical recruiting efforts in the region.

“After stellar growth in 2021 we are incredibly excited to build out our international teams across Poland, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and North America,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and co-founder, LoopMe. “Our worldwide agency and client relationships have never been better and now we are adding the resource levels required to deliver outstanding customer service alongside future growth.”

Founded in 2012, LoopMe has transformed the mobile advertising sector through the innovative application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to optimize media campaign delivery in real-time. Through its outcomes-based technology platform, LoopMe drives both measurable uplift in brand deliverables and more effective targeting across online and offline marketing goals, including brand uplift, purchase intent, consideration, footfall and sales. LoopMe’s services are currently available across mobile, CTV, digital audio, digital out-of-home and other emerging digital advertising channels. The Company’s clients include brands, publishers and all five major holding companies, including dentsu, Publicis, WPP, Omnicom, Pepsi, Microsoft, Sony Pictures, Hyundai/Kia and Warner Bros. Discovery.

