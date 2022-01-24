Coretelligent Announces Acquisition of Lighthouse Technology Partners, Strengthens Position

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coretelligent, a leading provider of comprehensive managed and co-managed white-glove IT support, cybersecurity, digital transformation, IT strategy, and cloud services, and Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), a leading middle-market investment firm, jointly announced the acquisition of technology services and solutions provider Lighthouse Technology Partners.

Lighthouse Technology Partners brings over 35 years of experience delivering managed IT services, including cybersecurity, business transformation, and cloud services among others. Based in Greenwich, CT, they service clients in the finance, life sciences and healthcare, and professional services sectors.

“Coretelligent is incredibly excited to welcome the exceptional caliber of professionals on the Lighthouse team along with their world-class clientele,” shared Kevin J. Routhier, Coretelligent Founder, President, and CEO. “Lighthouse and Coretelligent are in complete alignment with regard to prioritizing both the client and employee experience. Bringing the firms together further enhances Coretelligent’s industry-leading domain expertise in the practice areas of digital and business transformation, security, compliance, and next-generation managed services.”

The acquisition generates enhanced capabilities to meet the evolving needs of clients of both organizations, including cybersecurity, IT strategy, digital transformation, and more. The two organizations will align together under the Coretelligent brand, with Lighthouse leadership joining Coretelligent’s team in expanded leadership roles.

“Joining the Coretelligent family is an incredible opportunity for the Lighthouse ecosystem,” said David Gerstenmaier, Vice-President of Lighthouse Technology Partners. “With their overall business focuses closely aligned with our own, we’re confident that joining Coretelligent will be beneficial and productive for our clients and employees. Hands down, this acquisition ensures we are better positioned for future success. For both our clients and employees, it was clear that this amazing combination creates the rare opportunity of 1 +1 = 5.”

The acquisition of Lighthouse Technology Partners marks Coretelligent’s second successful acquisition in 2022, signaling the healthy position of the company since NEP added Coretelligent to its investment portfolio in October 2021. Coretelligent’s previous acquisitions include Chateaux, United Technology Group, LLC., SoundView IT Solutions, LLC., and Soundshore Technology Group.

About Coretelligent

As a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, cybersecurity, digital transformation, DevOps, IT strategy, and more, Coretelligent enables organizations to seamlessly power and grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class technology experts, Coretelligent’s core services are utilized by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal, and technology industries, among others. Coretelligent’s headquarters is in Needham, MA, with strategic offices located in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Stamford, Scarborough, and the San Francisco Bay area; with expanded support locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington, DC, and West Palm Beach.

For more information, visit coretelligent.com or follow Coretelligent on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

About Lighthouse Technology Partners

Founded in 1984, Lighthouse Technology Partners is a managed service provider serving small- to mid-sized companies located in Greenwich, CT. Lighthouse solutions include managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud consulting, and business transformation.

For more information, visit lighthousemsp.com.

