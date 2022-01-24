LoRa Alliance® Achieves 66% Growth in Public LoRaWAN® Networks Over Past 3 Years
Expansion in Global Networks Driven by Satellite, Community and License-Exempt Network Operators Deploying New Infrastructure for LPWAN IoT
FREMONT, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the number of public LoRaWAN networks, which are available globally, has grown by 66% over the past three years.
Historically, public LPWAN network deployment was driven by mobile network operators (MNOs); however, much of the recent growth has been enabled largely by non-MNOs that are building critical dedicated infrastructure to support the expanding needs of LPWAN IoT. Recent investments by satellite and community LoRaWAN network providers, along with roaming availability in over 23 countries, have further accelerated network availability and global coverage (see the current list of LoRa Alliance members that operate public LoRaWAN networks below). At the same time, private networks are also experiencing an explosive rate of growth. This new landscape for LoRaWAN networks shows growth in diversity—public, community, satellite and private, as well as hybrid network approaches—which is a competitive differentiator for LoRaWAN.
“LoRaWAN network operators are building new types of infrastructure to meet future IoT networking requirements,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “This evolution in the types of networks and network providers is expected—and a sign of a healthy and vibrant market. These new network players are nimble, agile and able to grow beyond the constraints of preexisting network infrastructure. They are successfully building profitable business models to maximize the value of their LoRaWAN networks and meet the evolving needs of LPWAN IoT deployments. LoRaWAN is the only LPWAN providing a choice of network types, along with interoperability and roaming between networks, that will continue to drive strong growth in LoRaWAN network capacity.”
Today’s agile network operators benefit from the market’s evolving requirements for coverage, availability and accessibility worldwide. LoRaWAN infrastructure is low cost, easy to deploy and offers flexibility, which is driving the technology’s strong growth. This shift in the market toward a choice of infrastructure solutions allows businesses to capitalize on the huge LPWAN market opportunity. This supports the continued evolution in the life cycle of the emerging IoT market.
“The installed base of LPWAN devices will exceed 2 billion units in 2025,” said Steve Hoffenberg, director and industry analyst at market research firm VDC Research. “With LoRaWAN’s low-cost gateways, ready adaptability to both public and private networks, and satellite capability, it is uniquely positioned to bring connectivity to the widest range of devices and places, helping to drive the market growth of LPWANs.”
Moore continued, “It is an exciting time to be part of the LoRa Alliance, because the evolving market is driving innovation that can only be addressed by our ecosystem. The variety of IoT use cases demands the flexibility and choice that LoRaWAN can deliver. We have hundreds of members that span numerous verticals developing countless solutions to improve the planet and citizens’ lives, while also improving businesses’ performance and profits. With the innovation from our open global ecosystem and flexibility to accommodate a wide variety of business models, LoRaWAN continues to be the thought and market leader in LPWAN.”
LoRa Alliance Public Network Operators
There are 170 global LoRaWAN public network operators. LoRa Alliance members that operate the majority of these networks are listed below:
MNOs
Afgan Wireless Communication Company
British Telecommunications Plc
KPN
NTT Business Solutions Corporation
Orange
Proximus
SK Telecom
Swisscom
Telekom Srbija
License-Exempt Operators
3S
A2A Smart City
Alibaba (China) Co. Ltd.
Antenna Hungaria ZRT
API-K
Arteria
AXATEL SRL
Birdz
Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
Ceske Radiokomunikace, a.s.
Charter Communications
Connexin Ltd.
Definium Technologies, Pty Ltd.
digimondo GmbH
Digita Oy
eleven-X
Emitel S.A.
Emrit
ER-Telecom
Everynet
Hangzhou Lowan Information Technology Co.
Hutchison Drei Austria
IHS Holding Limited
Komro GmbH
Last Mile Solutions AS
Lyse AS
Lysir ehf
MachineQ, a Comcast Company
Machines Talk
Meshed Pty Ltd
Minol Zenner Connect GmbH
MIOT Melita.io Technology GmbH
Nesten
Netmore Group
Netze BW
NNNCo
North SV
Nova Track Limited
PacketWorx Inc.
Pingday AB
PT Telkom Indonesia
RSAWEB IOT
SEAS-NVE
Senet
SenRa
SenseWay Inc.
Shenzhen Easylinkin Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems SoftBank
Spark
Tata Communications
UAB Mainlink
Unidata
UPLINK Network GmbH
Ventia Utility Services Pty Ltd
X-Telia Group Inc.
Satellite Network Operators
Echostar Mobile Ltd
Eutelsat S.A.
Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd
Lacuna Space
Community Network Operators
LORIOT
The Helium Foundation
The Things Network Foundation
Roaming Hubs/Virtual Networks
Actility
Everynet
Senet
About LoRa Alliance®
The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org
LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.
