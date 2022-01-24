Vendetta Capital Announces New Partnership with OKC

Mahe, Seychelles–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2022) – Vendetta Capital is glad to announce a new partnership with OKC, a blockchain ecosystem.

Figure 1: Vendetta Capital announces new partnership with OKC

OKC is a blockchain technology built for next-generation decentralized applications, supported by OKX. The chain is EVM Compatible and was designed explicitly for high-performance trading activities with lower cost, making it a platform for DeFi Protocols, NFTs and Gamefi applications.

Because OKC is EVM compatible, developers coming from the ecosystem of Ethereum will be fully supported. Applications can be easily integrated with OKC.

Since OKC is supported by OKX, it offers a multitude of resources for projects like technical resources, marketing resources and venture capital resources.

About Vendetta Capital

Vendetta invests in, leads, and helps projects accelerate the development of novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.

