Luxury Cannabis Brand Coda Signature Innovates With a First for Cannacurious Consumers: 1mg ‘Fruit Notes’

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coda Signature (Coda), the heritage luxury craft cannabis edibles and topicals brand, introduces its newest product, a microdose variation on its award-winning French-inspired Fruit Notes. The new product line caters to consumers who are looking for a genuinely sessionable microdose option.

Coda’s microdose Fruit Notes are available in a first-of-its-kind, 1mg per-piece 10-pack, giving newcomers and low-tolerance cannabis consumers an indulgent taste experience while maintaining precise control over their dosage. The microdose formulation is designed to offer minimal THC and maximum flavor per bite, so consumers can luxuriate in the moment while ramping up to their desired effects.

“We want to make cannabis enjoyable for everyone. With our 1mg Fruit Notes, the holistic benefits of cannabis come without overindulgence worries,” said CEO Maigread Eichten. “Our goal at Coda is to continue to innovate so more people can experience the wellness and indulgent tastes and effects of Coda.”

Living up to its promise of delivering delightfully crafted cannabis experiences for a well-lived life, the microdose fruit notes fit perfectly into any time of day:

Strawberry Daydream brightens the morning and uplifts the day. The 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC provides a calming, yet clear-headed experience. Strawberry Daydream Fruit Notes come in two formulations; the microdose variety has 1mg of THC and 1mg CBD per piece, while the original low-dose option has 5mg THC and 5mg CBD.

Twilight Pomegranate creates a sense of restful serenity with cannabinol (CBN), featuring a 1:1 ratio of CBN and THC and a fast-acting formula to ensure optimal end-of-day relaxation and a restful night without the wait. The Twilight Pomegranate Fruit Notes come in two formulations, with the microdose option having 1mg THC and 1mg CBN per piece, and the original low-dose containing 5mg THC and 5mg CBN.

Coda Signature’s vegan and gluten-free Strawberry Daydream and Twilight Pomegranate Fruit Notes draw culinary inspiration from the French tradition of a pâte de fruit, made with the finest all-natural fruits and dusted with aromatic sugars and spices. Both new product formulations are available in a 10-pack and come in a fully recyclable, screen-printed tin for easy and discreet storage, retailing for approximately $10-$15 (MSRP).

“As a chef, you want to make a confection that people can embrace fully and not feel limited to having just one bite or a tiny sliver of a high-potency edible. Coda’s 1mg Fruit Notes are about creating the opportunity to have the amount of cannabis you want, while savoring the flavors and the moment,” said Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder, Lauren Gockley.

Coda Signature strives to give consumers maximum choice, control and consistency they can count on, with Gockley’s singular recipes, such as the perennially popular Coffee & Doughnuts chocolate bar, and different tiers of cannabinoids—10mg, 5mg and the new 1mg per serving Fruit Notes.

The new Strawberry Daydream and Twilight Pomegranate microdose Fruit Note tins can be found across Colorado, at dispensaries such as Green Sativa (Federal Heights), Makena (Denver), High Level Health (Lincoln St.), A Cut Above (Denver), LOVA (Arapahoe, Colfax & Colfax), EverBloom (Wheat Ridge & Jackson St.), Organic Alternatives (Fort Collins), Fresh Baked (Boulder), Best Day Ever (Glenwood Springs), Durango Organics (Cortez) and High Q (Cedaredge). For a full list of product availability please visit CodaSignature.com

About Coda Signature

Coda Signature creates delightfully crafted cannabis experiences featuring luxury edibles and topicals that complement a well-lived life. The women-led and operated company sets the standard for world-class quality and accessible luxury, earning prestigious awards in multiple markets for its products. Established in 2015, Coda Signature continues to grow its product lines and market reach, delivering consistent cannabinoid dosing and artistically crafted cannabis products for both the medicinal and adult-use markets. Coda Signature products are available in dispensaries across Colorado, with planned expansion into other North American emerging markets. Experience Coda: codasignature.com

