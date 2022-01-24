Managed Service Providers and Integrators Twice Honor Zyxel at ChannelPro SMB Forums

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChannelPro—Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the receipt of two awards from ChannelPro Network during the recent 2022 ChannelPro SMB Forum tour. Event attendees, which included managed service providers and integrators, voted to honor Zyxel with the award for “Best Hardware” at the Newark, NJ, event, and named them the winner of the “ROI Lightening Round” at the event in Chicago, IL.

“We’re particularly proud of these awards because they resulted from the votes of the service providers and integrators in attendance at the events,” explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “Our Nebula Cloud Networking Solution provides MSPs with a broad portfolio of products that enables them to offer their customers a complete, scalable, secure networking solution that reduces operating expenses, eases network management, and enhances the customer experience.”

The 2022 ChannelPro SMB Forum tour takes place in-person in six cities throughout the United States. The two-day event series from The ChannelPro Network features workshops and educational sessions designed to provide actionable, business-building advice for integrators and managed IT service providers. Each event also offers time for networking with peers and a vendor expo hall.

Zyxel is participating at every ChannelPro SMB Forum this year and MSPs are encouraged to register at this link using the code “ZVIP22” to receive complimentary tickets. For more information and to register for upcoming ChannelPro SMB Forum events, visit https://events.channelpronetwork.com/.

