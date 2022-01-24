Verint and Intelligent Voice Integration Empowers Improved Financial Compliance Oversight

Strategic Partnership and Advanced Integration Addresses Complex Compliance Requirements and Distributed Workforce Challenges

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics—Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced a strategic partnership and technology integration with Intelligent Voice Limited, a leading specialist in voice and analysis solutions. The integration enables financial and trading organizations to improve compliance oversight with profiling data captured by Verint Financial Compliance solutions.

The new solution, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling, combines Verint’s communications capture, data management, operational assurance and analytics offerings with Intelligent Voice speech to text, voice analytics, voice biometric identification, and sentiment and behavior analysis capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The distributed workforce is contributing to a challenging trading environment. With their own unique vocabulary, traders collaborate via virtual meetings, oftentimes with multiple people who speak different languages. This unique mix of dialogue creates an analytics and compliance predicament for traditional speech analysis solutions. In addition, scrutiny in the financial markets is increasing. Around the globe, regulated businesses that fail to meet the latest, stringent regulations are being hit with unprecedented fines. The Verint Financial Compliance Profiling solution tunes into the unique financial services domain languages and can be trained to recognize an organization’s unique lexicon. It can also transcribe 25 languages and dialects and multilingual conversations and enables proactive analysis of trader voice, mobile and IP telephony fixed line and mobile voice, turrets, Microsoft Teams and all other unified communications tools.

“Deployable across a variety of environments to satisfy regulatory and security concerns, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling has unique capabilities purpose-built for the financial services market,” says Ben Shellie, CEO, Intelligent Voice. “With increasing regulatory requirements driving organizations to capture and analyze more data in less time, the solution’s intuitive engine enables expeditious review of audio that is subject to an alert.”

“We are pleased to announce this partnership and integration with Intelligent Voice. For the first time, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling brings together enhanced aComms and eComms voice capture and review features powered by next-gen AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and biometrics technologies into one solution. These capabilities will improve data completeness for our customers,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances.

Verint Financial Compliance

Verint’s award-winning Financial Compliance solution—available in the cloud, on premises and as a hybrid architecture—supports automated policies and compliance workflows, offers an open approach to ease integration and provides a broad range of capabilities to help the financial industry tackle communication compliance, operational assurance and data governance. Trusted by over 800 financial services organizations worldwide—including Tier 1 banks and investment firms—Verint’s compliance solutions provide the ability to capture, retain, transcribe, retrieve and analyze voice and electronic communications offered by the latest unified communications (UC), collaboration, trader voice, mobile and IP telephony solutions.

To learn more, visit Verint Financial Compliance.

About Intelligent Voice

Intelligent Voice Limited provides secure speech and NLP solutions to regulated and privacy-sensitive industries. Pioneers in GPU-processing of speech, Intelligent Voice (“IV”) takes audio, video and text in up to 25 languages and dialects and rapidly transforms it using transcription, NLP and biometric techniques into a structured, normalized format capable of further processing and indexing. IV’s LexiQal module adds in state-of-the-art AI and NLP techniques to define deeper insights, surfacing sentiment, deception and other key markers to help with sales enablement, fraud and other behavioural use cases.

Contact Intelligent Voice at [email protected]. Visit www.intelligentvoice.com for more information.

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

