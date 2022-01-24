PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for June 2022

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligencePROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in June 2022.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference | Virtual

Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Virtual one-on-one meetings only

Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay | New York, NY

Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 4:20-4:50 PM EDT

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference | The InterContinental Boston Hotel | Boston, MA

Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 3:35-4:05 PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

