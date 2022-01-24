Manatt Enhances Real Estate and Hospitality Capabilities, Adding Leading Lawyer and Business Adviser

Lynn Cadwalader brings unparalleled experience representing real estate developers, owners, operators and investors in all facets of hospitality and mixed-use project development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, announced today that Partner Lynn K. Cadwalader has joined its Real Estate Transactions and Finance team in San Francisco, where she will be leading the Firm’s Hospitality and Leisure practice. Cadwalader’s considerable experience in advising on all aspects of complex real estate and hospitality transactions will deepen the Firm’s ability to guide clients in investing, acquiring, developing, financing and operating hotels and mixed-use projects across the nation and internationally.

“The industries in which we focus are those facing the most disruption and convergence, and Lynn’s practice in hospitality is on the forefront of these changes,” said Donna L. Wilson, Manatt’s CEO and Managing Partner. “As one of the most respected legal and business minds in this space, Lynn is an invaluable asset for the developers, investors, owners and operators who are driving the transformation of the sector, and her exceptional business acumen has never been more important for clients that are pioneering new, innovative consumer experiences.”

Cadwalader’s practice focuses on structuring complex mixed-use projects in both resort and urban locations, including hotels, condo-hotels, resorts, entertainment centers and private membership clubs, and drafting and negotiating the many related agreements, including purchase and sale agreements; hotel management, license and branding agreements; technical services and preopening agreements; restaurant and private club management and membership agreements; CC&Rs; reciprocal use and shared amenities agreements; and joint venture agreements.

“Lynn’s deep understanding of the hospitality market, from both a business and legal perspective, and her strength in working creatively with clients to resolve complex issues will be incredibly valuable for our Manatt Real Estate and Manatt Real Estate Advisors teams, and her arrival complements and enhances our existing services within transactions and financings, land use, regulatory, and litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution,” said Leader of Manatt Real Estate Michael Polentz. “Her national and high-profile reputation precedes her, particularly as it relates to the unmatched legal and business solutions she provides clients operating in the quickly evolving hospitality landscape and alternative lodging sector,” added Anita Famili, partner and leader of Manatt’s Real Estate Transactions and Finance practice.

Cadwalader has touched many high-profile hospitality projects around the country and internationally, with work extending from Los Angeles to New York, Latin America and the Middle East. Her work in the master planned community area includes guiding clients through all phases of project development and creating structures to protect the investment, development, brand and management interests of the respective project stakeholders.

Outside the United States, Cadwalader has represented developers, owners and operators in structuring and negotiating the related agreements for hotel projects and branded mixed-use communities. Her work includes negotiating hotel management agreements, license agreements, preopening agreements and technical service agreements. Cadwalader has also become a go-to adviser for hotel operators and developers entering foreign countries in adapting local laws to meet the needs of hotel and residential operations. Alongside local counsel in foreign jurisdictions, she has created and implemented innovative structures to address these operational issues.

“Manatt’s uniquely integrated model that promotes collaboration between lawyers and consultants, as well as between its professionals in various industry groups, was an important factor in my decision to join the Firm,” said Cadwalader. “I am excited to expand and lead the Firm’s Hospitality and Leisure practice while also harnessing the insights and experience of my new legal and consulting colleagues for the benefit of my clients.”

Manatt has been strategically expanding its national real estate capabilities, with Cadwalader closely following the arrival of Sameer V. Patel in Chicago, who works with clients through Opportunity Zone investments, low-income housing and historic rehabilitation tax credit matters, and Ted Hunter in New York, who is one of the preeminent commercial real estate dealmakers on the East Coast. Cadwalader is also the latest addition in Manatt’s broader growth strategy as the Firm deepens its bench in digital and technology (Timothy Lohse and Michel C. Narganes); entertainment and media (Nathaniel L. Bach and Christopher Chatham); health care and life sciences (Zoe Barnard, Tara R. Straw, Rachel L. Sher, Dr. Christina Jenkins and Claudia Page); antitrust and competition (David Reichenberg); and tax, employee benefits and executive compensation (John J. Heber).

Cadwalader received her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, and her B.A. in sociology and political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Contacts

Samuel Eisele



212.704.1998



Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP