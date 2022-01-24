OWC Brings on Farshid Tabrizi to Lead New Atlas Series Media Cards and Card Readers Product Lines

OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra CFexpress Type-B memory cards are now shipping

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years that have enabled individuals, businesses, creative professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment, today announces it has tapped industry veteran Farshid Tabrizi to lead the new Atlas series of CFexpress cards, SD cards, and card readers.

Farshid Tabrizi brings the knowledge of over 30 years of experience in the high-tech industry building and leading successful business development, marketing, design, and manufacturing engineering organizations. A proven leader in the photo media storage ecosystem Farshid Tabrizi plans to expand the OWC storage media catalog with even more innovative products for years to come.

“OWC is the leader in workflow solutions that professional photographers and videographers depend on daily, ” said Farshid Tabrizi, Sr. VP of Flash Memory & Media Development. I am thrilled to join the OWC team to deliver the highest quality and the most differentiated memory cards and readers to complement the existing products and solutions.”

“We are so thrilled to have Farshid Tabrizi on staff with OWC,” said Larry O’Connor, OWC Founder & CEO. “With his knowledge of the photography and storage industry, the sky is the limit on what new innovative products we can create for creative professionals. OWC will continue to increase our level of investment into cutting edge media storage and deepening our relationships and engagement within the video and photography industry.”

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type B cards are Now Shipping

The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type-B cards are the perfect solution for reliably capturing RAW images and up to 8K footage of fast-moving sports, nature, and other action scenes in demanding locations. Rugged and OWC Beyond Fast™, these cards are ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators. The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type-B cards support up to 8K Capture, 1791 MB/s Peak Speed1, and XQD Compatible2. The OWC Atlas Pro™ CFexpress is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and the OWC Atlas Pro Ultra™ CFexpress is available in 320GB and 640GB capacities.

OWC Atlas Pro™ and Atlas Pro™ Ultra Highlights

Advanced: Utilizes the latest flash storage technologies to provide leading-edge performance, durability, and reliability

Utilizes the latest flash storage technologies to provide leading-edge performance, durability, and reliability Efficient: Fast write speeds let you offload data to your computer for immediate file access and quicker post-production

Fast write speeds let you offload data to your computer for immediate file access and quicker post-production Tough: Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant Supportive: Compatible with the latest Canon, Nikon, PhaseOne and Panasonic cameras

Compatible with the latest Canon, Nikon, PhaseOne and Panasonic cameras Compliant: Fully meets CFexpress Type B 1.0 and 2.0 specifications

Fully meets CFexpress Type B 1.0 and 2.0 specifications Worry-Free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Atlas Pro Ultra™ CFexpress is available now in 320GB and 640GB capacities starting at $399.00 on Macsales.com

The OWC Atlas Pro™ CFexpress is available now in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities starting at $349.00 on Macsales.com

Also available The OWC Atlas S Pro™ SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $69.00

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts throughout the world through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2022 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks may be their respective owners’ trademark or registered trademark property.

1 Up to 1791MB/s read and up to 1669MB/s write (max) performance was observed based on testing OWC Atlas Pro CFX cards in a PCIe card reader connected to a Windows 10 Pro PC equipped with an ASRock H270M Pro4 motherboard with an Intel Core i7-7700 4.2GHz processor and 32GB RAM running CrystalDiskMark 6.02, 1GB range, QD=32T1. The performance will vary depending on host hardware, software, usage, Atlas card model, and Atlas card storage capacity.

2 Compatible with XQD devices with their firmware updated to support CFexpress.

