Maranon Announces Additions to Investment and Portfolio Team

Maranon Capital, L.P. ("Maranon") announced today the addition of Daniel P. Lewis to the portfolio team and Emma Denoble to the investment team.

Dan joins Maranon as a Vice President. Prior to joining Maranon, Dan was a Vice President at OceanM19 LLC, a single-family investment office. Dan’s previous experience includes AlixPartners and Navigant Consulting. Dan earned a B.B.A. in Finance and Mandarin Chinese from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder.

Emma joins Maranon as an Associate. Previously, she was an Analyst with William Blair & Company. Emma graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Economics from Colgate University.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2007, Maranon has committed over $10 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

Contacts

