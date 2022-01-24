UPDATE — Dr. Mark Wustenberg joins ImmuCell as Commercial Leader of Stakeholder Engagement

PORTLAND, Maine, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Certain immaterial corrections have been made to the second and fifth paragraphs.

ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that Mark Wustenberg, DVM has joined its sales and marketing team as Commercial Leader of Stakeholder Engagement.

Dr. Wustenberg has extensive experience serving the dairy industry both at the producer and the processor levels. Most recently, he managed a private consulting practice working with dairy producers and dairy-related agribusinesses. Prior to that, he worked in various executive positions at Tillamook County Creamery Association, and prior to that, he was in private dairy practice. One of his principal responsibilities for ImmuCell will be to prepare for the launch of Re-Tain®, which is subject to FDA approval.

“Mark’s skillset and network is very well aligned with the primary objectives of this role,” indicated Bobbi Brockmann, VP of Sales and Marketing for ImmuCell. “He will champion research and communication efforts aimed to bridge the value of Re-Tain® from producer to processor. I expect his veterinary experience and mentoring will make our commercial team even more robust and positively impact our First Defense® line of scours prevention products, as well.”

“Mark is the right person at the right time for us,” added Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “His experience and contacts in the industry will help us prepare for the commercial launch of Re-Tain® and increase First Defense® market share as we continue to increase our production capacity.”

Dr. Wustenberg has held leadership roles at Tillamook County Creamery, including multiple vice presidencies advising sustainability, quality, operations, public relations and member services. Additionally, he served as interim CEO for the farmer-owned cooperative based in Oregon. Dr. Wustenberg also worked with notable organizations, such as American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Dairy Marketing Incorporated, American Veterinary Medical Association, Northwest Food Processors Association, Oregon Cheese Guild and Oregon State Food Technology Department. In addition, he was part of the Monsanto Dairy Business team centering producers and processors around industry changing technologies.

“The opportunity to help bring a novel product like Re-Tain® to the marketplace and improve dairy producer profitability is something I couldn’t pass up,” said Dr. Wustenberg. “Re-Tain® is truly unique. I am already very familiar with ImmuCell and the great things they’re doing with First Defense® to prevent calf scours. Re-Tain® is yet another innovation, and I’m thrilled to be here for the start.”

Conference Call:

Separately and unrelated, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its full financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #6767746. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts: Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO ImmuCell Corporation (207) 878-2770 Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame Lytham Partners, LLC (602) 889-9700 [email protected]