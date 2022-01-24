Mason Deepens Team Expertise with New Hires to Propel Business Growth Initiatives

Appoints Trevor Pagliara as VP of Sales and Samuel Northway as Head of Product Design to Accelerate the Company’s Growth and Drive Product Innovation

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mason, innovator of the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated smart devices, today announced the appointment of industry veterans Trevor Pagliara as VP of Sales and Samuel Northway as Head of Product Design. These appointments reflect the company’s focus on capitalizing against another year of significant business growth and expansion. Pagliara and Northway bring to Mason their collective expertise in global sales strategy and product design, enabling Mason to continue on its mission to empower innovators to quickly develop and deliver connected smart devices across industries including healthcare, government, retail, and hospitality. As a testament of the company’s focus on continued innovation, Mason also announced that the Mason Smart Device Platform has been recognized as a Bronze Stevie Winner in the “Emerging Technology” category of The 20th Annual American Business Awards.

“With an 83% increase in new customers year over year as well as a 54% increase in our customer base, we have experienced tremendous growth across our business, particularly in verticals like healthcare and government,” said Nancy Xiao, CEO of Mason. “To help sustain the company’s growth and ongoing expansion of its global customer base, we are placing leaders in the right spots to propel our business. Trevor and Samuel are creative problem solvers that bring their dynamic leadership skills and proven track records in sales and product design to evolve our company into the next high-growth phase.”

Trevor Pagliara, VP of Sales

Pagliara is a proven global sales leader and trusted C-level advisor with 20 years of experience executing rapid revenue growth for companies in the SaaS, security, hardware, and enterprise software space. As the VP of Sales, Pagliara is chartered to build and execute Mason’s go-to-market global sales strategy to drive market share, increase revenue, and propel customer expansion in target industries. Prior to Mason, Pagliara was in sales leadership at Okta where he built and scaled the enterprise gulf states and Latin American regions to be the top three performing regions worldwide. He also built and scaled the global account sales team at FireEye, growing total billings from $0 to over $193M in four years.

“The combination of Mason’s excellent team, trailblazing technology, inclusive company culture, and the massive market opportunity is unparalleled,” said Pagliara. “I’m eager to help take Mason to the next level by working with the sales and partnership teams to drive net new business, cross-sell opportunities, and add strategic partners into Mason’s go-to-market strategy mix.”

Samuel Northway, Head of Product Design

In his career, Northway has built world-class products and brands for companies such as Goldman Sachs, AT&T, HBO, Time Warner, IBM, CNN, American Express, Google, and more. With a broad background across industries in data-driven design systems, software and hardware development, as well as product and brand strategy, Northway will bring design leadership and design thinking methodologies into Mason’s engineering-driven organization to support the journey of Mason becoming an even more user-centered and design-mature company across all disciplines. His team’s research and design work will deliver experiences that aim to solve complex challenges for Mason’s clients and their brands, anchored by a focus on understanding and empathizing with the needs of users and customers.

“As someone who enjoys working closely with clients and internal partners to develop and execute user-centric products, I’m excited to have found a company that prioritizes listening to customers to understand what they need,” said Northway. “I look forward to joining Mason’s industrial, brand, and software design teams to bridge the gap between hardware and software with the goal of creating consistent customer experiences through shared insights, guidelines, and design practices.”

Mason Wins Bronze Stevie Award in Emerging Technology Category

The American Business Awards “Emerging Technology” category recognizes the best products, tools, or solutions that are solving big problems, changing the status quo, and opening up new opportunities. The Mason Smart Device Platform was recognized for democratizing access to hardware development by providing innovators with a fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated IoT devices—freeing them to focus on the growth of their business and create great customer experiences. The Mason Platform is the only one-stop-shop for hardware, OS, and logistics that lets companies pay for what they need, when they need it, to bring new smart products to life and provides a more flexible path for procuring and designing enterprise-grade smart devices as envisioned.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

About Mason

Mason is the fastest way to take smart devices from idea to end user. Whether building a single-use device from scratch or scaling a line of smart products, with Mason it’s faster and less costly to build, deploy and scale. Digital transformation is a modern requirement but operating a hardware-dependent initiative is hard – thousands of hours and millions of dollars are at stake. The Mason Smart Device Platform is the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated devices. It offers flexible usage-based pricing for fleets of devices and manages the underlying complexity of all associated backend services, making software delivery on a smart product line—whether it’s a tablet, wearable or new form factor—as simple as delivering software in the cloud. This frees innovators to focus on what matters: application development, feature specification and UX. Granular access to add, remove or lock down capabilities makes it possible for highly customized products to be built as envisioned. Mason offloads hardware investment risks and logistics, including inventory procurement, warehousing and supply chain management. With options like zero-touch provisioning, devices work perfectly out of the box without end user intervention. Remote fleet management, troubleshooting and automated software updates by Mason ensure security and positive end user experiences. Organizations of all sizes rely on Mason to bring innovations and hundreds of use cases to market without reinventing the wheel. Smarter from start to finish with Mason.™

