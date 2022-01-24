Wind River Earns Prestigious 2022 “Best Places to Work” Award

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#intelligentedge—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. Wind River earned the prestigious award based on employee satisfaction across key workplace areas, including personal engagement, team dynamics, manager effectiveness, and trust in leadership.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with this latest workplace award, which is a true testament to the work we do each day to make Wind River a place where everyone can thrive. As a company, we pride ourselves not only on our leadership in shaping the future of the software-defined AI-first world, but also on our ‘One Wind River’ team culture,” said Wind River president and CEO Kevin Dallas. “I am extremely proud of our team for making our cultural attributes of customer focus, growth mindset, and diversity and inclusion the lived experience at Wind River.”

Wind River helps customers on their journey toward an intelligent systems future. For more than four decades, Wind River has been at the forefront of industry innovation, from having the first real-time operating system on Mars to playing a key role in the world’s first successful 5G data session and building one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

Best Places to Work honors organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. Winners are determined based on results of a voluntary employee survey, which rates satisfaction across a number of key areas. The survey contains scored items designed to measure employee engagement and other workplace factors. Research firm Quantum Workplace tabulated the results.

The Best Places to Work recognition is the latest in a series of recent Wind River industry accolades, which include two Gold Stevie American Business Awards in the following categories: Entrepreneur of the Year for Kevin Dallas and Cloud Infrastructure Product for Wind River Studio. Other recognition includes: Great Place to Work Certification, TMC Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award, Cloud Computing Excellence Award, and the IoT Evolution Excellence Award.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

