Yahoo Appoints Tapan Bhat as President & General Manager of Yahoo Finance

Consumer product and technology veteran joins Yahoo to oversee the company’s industry-leading business and finance platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo today announced the appointment of Tapan Bhat to President and General Manager of Yahoo Finance, the #1 financial and business network in the US. Bhat will report directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

“Yahoo Finance is the world’s leading, all-in-one platform for financial news and information, used by millions of people to stay ahead of the market,” said Lanzone. “We are thrilled to welcome back Tapan, whose experience in building and scaling consumer products, including within the finance category, will help us accelerate innovation across Yahoo Finance’s offerings for years to come. Tapan also has a unique history with the Yahoo brand, spending many years leading some of the most important products in the company’s history, and is returning to his roots to help us drive a new era of growth.”

“Coming back to Yahoo after all these years is exciting because it’s a completely new company,” said Bhat. “Yahoo Finance is rich with opportunities as it is the number one leader in financial information and resources for millions worldwide, and a tremendous platform to bring the financial innovation currently underway to the mass market. I look forward to being part of this next chapter of Yahoo’s journey as we develop new products and services that will shape the future of consumer finance and investing.”

Bhat’s extensive experience as a product leader has enabled him to anticipate consumer preferences and technology trends, while turning them into innovative and award-winning products that drive growth and create value. Most recently, he spent several years advising start-ups and their boards. Prior, he was Chief Product Officer at NerdWallet, leading product and engineering, design, data, revenue, and partnerships. He also served as Chief Product Officer at Realtor.com, a division of News Corp. Bhat has held senior roles at Adobe and Intuit, in addition to spending over five years at Yahoo as Senior Vice President of Consumer, where he led Yahoo’s product evolution. This includes the transformation of the Yahoo.com homepage from static page links to a dynamic representation of current events with features such as email previews and video. The shift helped to increase the engagement and reach for the most trafficked destination on the internet. He also opened up Yahoo’s homepage to third party content – allowing Yahoo to link to outside sites and services all over the web. As part of the expansion, Bhat developed Yahoo Buzz which highlighted, in real-time, the most popular articles across third party sites. The feature became so popular it crashed several of the news publications that the stories were linked to. Bhat also developed Yahoo Glue, a search experience that predates what search has become today, and increased the company’s market share internationally.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Allison Butler



[email protected]