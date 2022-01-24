Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will present at three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Cowen’s 3rd Annual Oncology Innovation Summit Format: Fireside Chat Date/Time: Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation Date/Time: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Format: Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of these events will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1/2 umbrella trial evaluating UpRi in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. Mersana’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the company’s Immunosynthen platform and targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platforms to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana Therapeutics was recently named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe. Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors and Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:

Jason Fredette

617-498-0020

[email protected]