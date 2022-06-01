Walden Biosciences to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Company to highlight novel multi-disciplinary approach to reverse the progression of both rare and common forms of kidney disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney disease, today announced that Company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June 2022.

2022 Wells Fargo Private Biotech Symposium:

  • Date: June 1, 2022
  • Location: Virtual
  • Format: One-on-One Investor Meeting

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

  • Dates: June 15-16, 2022
  • Location: New York City
  • Company Presentation: June 16, 2022 at 11:00 am ET
  • Presenter: Blaine McKee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

About Walden Biosciences
Walden Biosciences is a private, venture-backed biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough medicines to reverse the progression of both rare and common forms of kidney disease. Founded by world-renowned renal experts, the Company is applying a novel, multi-disciplinary approach that directly targets the kidneys to prevent damage and restore kidney function. Walden has active programs that address two novel targets for therapeutic intervention: soluble urokinase plasminogen activating receptor (suPAR) and dynamin. Targeting both suPAR and dynamin may be beneficial across numerous types of renal disease. In 2020, Walden closed a $51 million Series A round of financing led by Arch Venture Partners with participation from other leading venture capital firms. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Anne Marie Fields
Managing Director
[email protected]

