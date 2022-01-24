MFG Chemical Names Todd Viens Chief Financial Officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, announces the hiring of Todd Viens to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In addition to managing the finance functions, Todd will partner with the leadership term in executing MFG Chemical’s strategy around safety, revenue growth and operational excellence. Todd will reside in the Company’s corporate office in Chattanooga, Tennessee.





Mr. Viens has broad finance, tax and manufacturing experience, including senior level finance positions in multi-nationals Propex and TenCate Grass. Todd started his career at Arthur Anderson LLP, and is also an actively licensed CPA in Tennessee. Todd earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Berry College and holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

MFG Chemical President & CEO Paul Turgeon commented, “Todd brings a wealth of financial acumen and operational experience in the international manufacturing space. We are confident he will help drive MFG’s strategic initiatives for all our stakeholders.”

CFO Todd Viens declared, “I’m excited to join the leadership team and assume my new responsibilities at MFG Chemical, a high-quality custom chemical manufacturing company with three upgraded ISO 9001:2015 Certified manufacturing plants, a pilot plant, and an exceptional staff of world-class experts. MFG Chemical is ideally positioned to meet the growing custom chemical manufacturing needs of its customers.”

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets The Company is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, and operates three manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia.

Key chemistries include Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Amides, Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers In addition, the company recently upgraded its plants under Project Odyssey, received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and was recertified for ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

