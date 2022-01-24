CorEnergy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Announces First CO 2 Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Reported consolidated revenue of $32.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Generated Net Income of $4.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million.

Published CorEnergy’s inaugural ESG report, accessible at corenergy.reit, indicating a lower emission profile than average oil and gas pipelines on a CO2e per MMBTU-mile basis.

Signed our first non-binding memorandum of understanding to provide the transportation solution for a carbon sequestration project in California.

Declared a first quarter 2022 Common Stock dividend of $0.05 per share and a 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share. Both dividends will be paid on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 17, 2022.

Management Commentary

“Our first quarter results demonstrate the benefit of our reorganized operations and reduced costs, leading to better dividend coverage. Looking to the rest of the year, we see a number of opportunities to positively impact transportation volumes, including the return of volumes on the Amplify pipeline and potential resolution of the permitting case in California,” said Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer.

“On the strategic front, we have spoken about our potential for engaging with project developers and have begun working on specific mandates to enable the transportation of CO2. We are pleased to announce that we signed our first non-binding memorandum of understanding to provide the transportation solution for a carbon sequestration project in California. We believe that carbon sequestration projects could enable us to maximize utilization of our pipeline assets and rights of ways.”

First Quarter Performance Summary

First quarter 2022 reflects full impact of the activity from Crimson. First quarter financial highlights are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Per Share Total Basic Diluted Net Income (Attributable to Common Stockholders) $ (83,667 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 8,673,048 Adjusted Net Income1 $ 4,664,852 Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)1 $ 2,186,005 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 12,011,631 Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.05

1 Adjusted Net Income excludes special items of $300 thousand which are transaction costs; however CAD has not been so adjusted. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and CAD, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 below for additional information. 2 Adjusted EBITDA excludes special items of $300 thousand which are transaction costs. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) is included at the end of this press release. See Note 2 below for additional information.

Business Development Activities

CorEnergy has identified multiple opportunities for negotiated transactions that could expand the Company’s market reach or REIT qualifying revenue sources, including both traditional infrastructure and potential-alternative uses for its rights of way. The Company closely evaluates potential opportunities to ensure alignment with REIT qualifying business activities, and will continue to prudently advance these opportunities.

Outlook

CorEnergy updated its outlook for 2022 to the following, reflecting changes in the timing expectations around the return of Amplify offshore volumes to CorEnergy’s systems and a softer volume outlook primarily due to the delayed court proceedings around drilling permits:

Expected adjusted EBITDA of $42.0-$44.0 million,

Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million in 2022; quarterly maintenance costs are not expected to be uniform throughout the year due to project timing,

Maintain $0.20/share annual run rate common dividend subject to Board approval on a quarterly basis.

Dividend and Distribution Declarations

The Company currently expects to characterize at least some portion of its 2022 Common Stock and Preferred Stock dividends as Return of Capital for tax purposes.

Common Stock: A first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 17, 2022.

Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, will be paid on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 17, 2022.

Class A-1 Units: Pursuant to the terms of the Crimson transaction, the holders of Crimson Class A-1 Units received a cash distribution of $0.4609375 per unit based on the Company’s declared Series A Preferred dividend.

Class A-2 and Class A-3 Units: Pursuant to the terms of the Crimson transaction, the holders of Crimson Class A-2 and Class A-3 Units did not receive a cash distribution this quarter, since no dividend was declared on the underlying Class B Common Stock.

First Quarter Results Call

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. To join the call, dial +1-973-528-0002 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A replay of the call will be available until 10:00 a.m. Central Time on June 12, 2022, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 45298. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, corenergy.reit.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Crimson transaction; the risk that CPUC approval is not obtained, is delayed or is subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect CorEnergy or the expected benefits of the Crimson transaction; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Crimson, and those factors discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Notes

1 Management uses CAD as a measure of long-term sustainable performance. Adjusted Net Income and CAD are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted for gain on sale of equipment and transaction-related costs. CAD represents Adjusted Net Income adjusted for depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion (cash flows) and deferred tax expense (benefit) less transaction costs; maintenance capital expenditures; preferred dividend requirements and mandatory debt amortization. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

2 Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) adjusted for items such as loss on impairment of leased property; loss on impairment and disposal of leased property; loss on termination of lease; loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt; and transaction-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense; income tax expense (benefit) and interest expense. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $40,964,057 and $37,022,035 (Crimson VIE: $336,342,641, and $338,452,392, respectively) $ 438,593,056 $ 441,430,193 Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $268,522 and $258,207 1,257,505 1,267,821 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 993,994 1,036,660 Cash and cash equivalents (Crimson VIE: $5,308,695 and $1,870,000, respectively) 13,286,081 12,496,478 Accounts and other receivables (Crimson VIE: $8,871,936 and $11,291,749, respectively) 12,954,640 15,367,389 Due from affiliated companies (Crimson VIE: $169,968 and $676,825, respectively) 169,968 676,825 Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $440,986 and $345,775 701,361 796,572 Inventory (Crimson VIE: $3,829,532 and $3,839,865, respectively) 3,968,235 3,953,523 Prepaid expenses and other assets (Crimson VIE: $5,176,012 and $5,004,566, respectively) 7,795,241 9,075,043 Operating right-of-use assets (Crimson VIE: $5,357,343 and $5,647,631, respectively) 5,730,264 6,075,939 Deferred tax asset, net 134,072 206,285 Goodwill 16,210,020 16,210,020 Total Assets $ 501,794,437 $ 508,592,748 Liabilities and Equity Secured credit facilities, net of deferred financing costs of $1,122,820 and $1,275,244 $ 96,877,181 $ 99,724,756 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $2,219,745 and $2,384,170 115,830,255 115,665,830 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (Crimson VIE: $9,730,215 and $9,743,904, respectively) 12,986,409 17,036,064 Income tax liability 141,226 — Due to affiliated companies (Crimson VIE: $423,491 and $648,316, respectively) 423,491 648,316 Operating lease liability (Crimson VIE: $5,044,501 and $5,647,036, respectively) 5,388,922 6,046,657 Unearned revenue (Crimson VIE $205,790 and $199,405, respectively) 5,885,621 5,839,602 Total Liabilities $ 237,533,105 $ 244,961,225 Equity Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $129,525,675 and $129,525,675 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 51,810 and 51,810 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively $ 129,525,675 $ 129,525,675 Common stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 14,960,628 and 14,893,184 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (100,000,000 shares authorized) 14,960 14,893 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 683,761 and 683,761 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (11,896,100 shares authorized) 684 684 Additional paid-in capital 335,376,932 338,302,735 Retained deficit (324,853,173 ) (327,157,636 ) Total CorEnergy Equity 140,065,078 140,686,351 Non-controlling interest (Crimson) 124,196,254 122,945,172 Total Equity 264,261,332 263,631,523 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 501,794,437 $ 508,592,748

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021(1) Revenue Transportation and distribution $ 29,761,354 $ 21,295,139 Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales 2,731,763 1,075,722 Lease 34,225 474,475 Other 345,009 195,162 Total Revenue 32,872,351 23,040,498 Expenses Transportation and distribution 13,945,843 10,342,597 Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales cost of revenue 2,192,649 948,856 General and administrative 5,142,865 9,836,793 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 3,976,667 2,898,330 Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — 5,811,779 Loss on termination of lease — 165,644 Total Expenses 25,258,024 30,003,999 Operating Income (loss) $ 7,614,327 $ (6,963,501 ) Other Income (expense) Other income $ 120,542 $ 63,526 Interest expense (3,146,855 ) (2,931,007 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (861,814 ) Total Other Expense (3,026,313 ) (3,729,295 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes 4,588,014 (10,692,796 ) Taxes Current tax expense 151,044 27,867 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 72,213 (26,400 ) Income tax expense, net 223,257 1,467 Net Income (loss) 4,364,757 (10,694,263 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,060,294 1,605,308 Net income (loss) attributable to CorEnergy $ 2,304,463 $ (12,299,571 ) Preferred stock dividends 2,388,130 2,309,672 Net loss attributable to Common Stockholders $ (83,667 ) $ (14,609,243 ) Net Loss Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (1.07 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 15,600,926 13,651,521 Diluted 15,600,926 13,651,521 Dividends declared per share $ 0.050 $ 0.050 (1) The financial impacts of the Crimson assets only represent the period from February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 4,364,757 $ (10,694,263 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income tax, net 72,212 (26,400 ) Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 4,388,926 3,267,034 Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — 5,811,779 Loss on termination of lease — 165,644 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 861,814 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables 2,505,213 (344,371 ) Financing note accrued interest receivable — (6,714 ) Inventory (14,712 ) (26,111 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,601,151 (70,539 ) Due from affiliated companies, net 282,032 1,225,906 Management fee payable — (363,380 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (4,056,041 ) (1,611,539 ) Income tax liability 141,226 — Operating lease liability (657,735 ) (523,652 ) Unearned revenue 46,019 (146,369 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,673,048 $ (2,481,161 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of Crimson Midstream Holdings, net of cash acquired — (68,094,324 ) Purchases of property and equipment, net (1,098,499 ) (4,625,511 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 79,600 Proceeds from insurance recovery — 60,153 Principal payment on financing note receivable 42,666 32,500 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,055,833 ) $ (72,547,582 ) Financing Activities Debt financing costs — (2,735,922 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (2,388,130 ) (2,309,672 ) Dividends paid on Common Stock (744,659 ) (682,576 ) Reinvestment of Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders 207,053 — Distributions to non-controlling interest (809,212 ) — Advances on revolving line of credit 2,000,000 3,000,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (3,000,000 ) (3,000,000 ) Principal payments on Crimson secured credit facility (2,000,000 ) — Net cash used in financing activities $ (6,734,948 ) $ (5,728,170 ) Net change in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 882,267 $ (80,756,913 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of period 12,496,478 99,596,907 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period $ 13,378,745 $ 18,839,994 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 4,500,333 $ 4,254,050 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) (716 ) 5,026 Non-Cash Investing Activities In-kind consideration for the Grand Isle Gathering System provided as partial consideration for the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition $ — $ 48,873,169 Crimson Credit Facility assumed and refinanced in connection with the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition — 105,000,000 Equity consideration attributable to non-controlling interest holder in connection with the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition — 115,323,036 Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,178,271 868,190 Non-Cash Financing Activities Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to debt financing costs $ — $ (235,198 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements (Unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, to Adjusted Net Income and CAD:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021(1) Net Income (loss) $ 4,364,757 $ (10,694,263 ) Add: Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — 5,811,779 Loss on termination of lease — 165,644 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 861,814 Transaction costs 300,095 5,074,796 Transaction bonus — 1,036,492 Adjusted Net Income, excluding special items $ 4,664,852 $ 2,256,262 Add: Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion (Cash Flows) 4,388,927 3,267,034 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 72,213 (26,400 ) Less: Transaction costs 300,095 5,074,796 Transaction bonus — 1,036,492 Maintenance capital expenditures 1,442,550 1,442,203 Preferred dividend requirements – Series A 2,388,130 2,309,672 Preferred dividend requirements – Non-controlling interest 809,212 — Mandatory debt amortization 2,000,000 — Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) $ 2,186,005 $ (4,366,267 ) (1) The financial impacts of the Crimson assets only represent the period from February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to CAD:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021(1) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,673,048 $ (2,481,161 ) Changes in working capital 152,849 1,866,769 Maintenance capital expenditures (1,442,550 ) (1,442,203 ) Preferred dividend requirements (2,388,130 ) (2,309,672 ) Preferred dividend requirements – non-controlling interest (809,212 ) — Mandatory debt amortization included in financing activities (2,000,000 ) — Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) $ 2,186,005 $ (4,366,267 ) Other Special Items: Transaction costs $ 300,095 $ 5,074,796 Transaction bonus — 1,036,492 Other Cash Flow Information: Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,148,498 ) $ (72,547,582 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,734,948 ) (5,728,170 ) (1) The financial impacts of the Crimson assets only represent the period from February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, to Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021(1) Net Income (loss) $ 4,364,757 $ (10,694,263 ) Add: Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — 5,811,779 Loss on termination of lease — 165,644 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 861,814 Transaction costs 300,095 5,074,796 Transaction bonus — 1,036,492 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 3,976,667 2,898,330 Income tax expense, net 223,257 1,467 Interest expense, net 3,146,855 2,931,007 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,011,631 $ 8,087,066 (1) The financial impacts of the Crimson assets only represent the period from February 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

