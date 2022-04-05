Groove Wins Four 2022 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

Sales productivity platform is top rated in Sales Engagement, Sales Acceleration, Sales Email Tracking, and Email Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#sales–Groove, a leading sales productivity platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has won four TrustRadius 2022 Top Rated Awards in the Sales Engagement, Sales Acceleration, Sales Email Tracking, and Email Management sales tech categories.

In addition to being Top Rated in the sales engagement category, Groove is also the most trusted provider in the Sales Engagement Platforms TrustMap. Groove’s top spot in the Sales Email Tracking category is due to its Salesforce-native architecture, which offers the most advanced activity capture in the industry.

Only the top providers in each software category are eligible to win a TrustRadius Top Rated Award. Groove earned its position as a 2022 Top Rated sales productivity platform across four categories based on the quality of its customer ratings from verified users.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found on the TrustRadius website.

TrustRadius Verified Reviews

Recent Groove reviews on TrustRadius include:

“Groove helps us stay consistent with follow-ups and stay on top of prospects and clients. Groove also helps bring in more business, because we are being more consistent.”



– Jillian W., Associate District Manager, ADP

– Jillian W., Associate District Manager, ADP “[Groove] makes it much easier to scale my activities by week, put them in the CRM, make the sales process quicker, and have insights into my activities and what I can improve.”



– Gabriella M., Sales Account Executive, Uber

– Gabriella M., Sales Account Executive, Uber “I save a minimum of 10-20 hours per week using Groove.”



– Leann M., Senior Customer Success Consultant, Turnitin

Visit Groove’s TrustRadius profile for a complete listing of all verified reviews.

Additional TrustRadius Awards

Groove has now won six TrustRadius Awards in 2022 as a result of its customer ratings and reviews. Earlier this year, Groove also won the following TrustRadius Best of Awards:

Groove also holds the most recent TrustRadius Best of Awards in the following additional categories:

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Groove

Groove is a sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers sellers to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for over three consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

Contacts

Jason Klein



Groove



415-223-2771



[email protected]

Lauren Curley



Straight-line PR



617-529-6463



[email protected]