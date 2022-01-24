Stacklet Named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing by Gartner®

Stacklet Platform delivers frictionless governance that accelerates cloud adoption in large-scale environments.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stacklet, developers of the industry-first cloud governance as code platform based on the open source Cloud Custodian project, today announced it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Cloud Computing report. We think, This recognition builds on its continued momentum, including the recently announced Stacklet SaaS Platform which makes it easier and frictionless for organizations to shift to governance as code model.





Innovating efficiently and securely in the cloud requires a paradigm shift from traditional approaches to governance. Governance as code is a new paradigm that allows cloud engineering, security, and FinOps teams to quickly understand, codify, and automate cloud governance for a frictionless experience for development teams and rapid cloud adoption.

Cloud Custodian, an open source project and part of Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), is rapidly becoming the de-facto standard for cloud governance as code with millions of downloads occurring globally each month. Stacklet Platforms extends Cloud Custodian with intelligent management capabilities like governance insights, real-time asset inventory, out-of-the-box policy packs, and advanced communications to make it easier for DevSecOps and FinOps teams to automate and enforce governance policies at scale.

“We believe being named a Cool Vendor by Gartner is a strong recognition of how governance as code and Stacklet can help organizations scale operations in the cloud,” said Travis Stanfield, co-founder, and CEO, of Stacklet. “We are looking forward to continuing our momentum and helping our customers control costs and be secure across multiple cloud platforms in a way that doesn’t hinder developer velocity.”

Supporting Resources

You can access the full report here. Gartner “Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing,” Arun Chandrasekaran, Sid Nag, et al, 26, April 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stacklet

Stacklet was founded by the creator and lead maintainer of Cloud Custodian, an open source cloud native security and governance project used by thousands of well-known global brands today. Stacklet provides the commercial cloud governance platform that accelerates how organizations manage their security, asset visibility, operations, and cost optimization policies in the cloud. For more information, go to https://stacklet.io or follow @stackletio.

