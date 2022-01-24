MGE Energy Issues May 2022 ‘Inside View’

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its clean energy transition and industry-leading carbon reduction goals in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

– Clean energy transition fueling capital expenditures, asset growth

– Financial strength to build value, power a cleaner future

– MGE’s smart thermostat program expanding

– New wind, solar and battery storage projects moving forward

– MGE proposes electric rate changes for 2023

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy’s website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy’s assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.

Contacts

Investor relations contact
Ken Frassetto

Director Shareholder Services and Treasury Management

608-252-4723 | [email protected]

Related Stories

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Dosing of the First Participant in a Phase 1 Study of VEL-101/FR104, a Novel Investigational Drug for Kidney Transplant Immunosuppression

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2022 American Thoracic Society International Conference

Restructuring Proposal

G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

Better Choice Company Insiders Purchase 554,800 Common Shares As Part of Previously Announced Insider Purchase Program

Scilex, a Sorrento Company, Announces Initiation of a Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of SP-103 in Subjects with Acute Low Back Pain

You may have missed

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Dosing of the First Participant in a Phase 1 Study of VEL-101/FR104, a Novel Investigational Drug for Kidney Transplant Immunosuppression

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2022 American Thoracic Society International Conference

Restructuring Proposal

G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

Better Choice Company Insiders Purchase 554,800 Common Shares As Part of Previously Announced Insider Purchase Program

error: Content is protected !!