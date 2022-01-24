MGID Awarded TAG Brand Safety Certification

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced it has met the rigorous standards required to achieve Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Brand Safety Certification for its global operations.

TAG’s certification recognizes MGID’s commitment to protecting brand advertisers by setting industry best practices for brand safety, including monitoring and detecting ad misplacement, ensuring all partner agreements adhere to brand safety and anti-piracy principles, documenting policies and procedures to minimize ad misplacement, and employing pirate mobile app filtering.

TAG Brand Safety Certified is the digital ad industry’s largest and broadest global brand safety certification program. Designed to significantly reduce the risk of the misplacement of advertising on digital media of all types, the program promotes the flow of advertising budgets to companies that set high standards and support the industry’s framework for brand safety.

MGID has also again received TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the steps it has taken to reduce fraudulent traffic across the online advertising supply chain.

“We are delighted to recognize MGID with the Brand Safety Certified Seal for the steps it has taken to achieve the program’s rigorous standards”, said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “We commend MGID for its continued dedication to establishing and maintaining these industry best practices to improve brand safety and protect our industry from criminal activity. We look forward to continuing to work with MGID to strengthen brand safety and reduce fraud across the entire advertising ecosystem.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, said: “Following a thorough evaluation, we are delighted to not only receive recertification from TAG for our fraud protection efforts, but also now achieve certification for our commitment to brand safety. Making certain their ads run alongside trustworthy content is a top priority for marketers. To support our clients in this, MGID has implemented stringent processes and solutions to protect them from potential brand safety threats and provide them with the assurance that their ads will be placed in safe and suitable environments.”

-ENDS –

Notes To Editor

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.

Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit: www.mgid.com

Contacts

Press:

Josh Puttock, GingerMay



[email protected]