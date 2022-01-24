Is Your Rent Going Up? Startup Launches Website to Find No Fee Apartments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#manhattan—RENTBETTA.com, a tech-startup saving New Yorkers thousands of dollars in broker fees, has launched a new website to help renters find no fee apartments.

The newly re-launched site allows users to book tours with many leasing offices in just one click and comes as rents in New York City are increasing 25 to 50 percent.

These large increases are forcing many to look for new places to live, however, New York City brokers typically demand fees of one to two months of rent, and this is trapping renters between unaffordable lease renewals and unaffordable broker fees.

RENTBETTA.com offers no fee apartments available directly from building owners, saving renters thousands of dollars in broker fees.

For a studio costing $3,000 a month, a renter can save between $3,000 and $6,000 by going to RENTBETTA.com instead of working with a broker.

“My building is asking for a 28% rent increase, so I’ve got to start looking for a new apartment,” said Robert D., a finance professional who lives in midtown Manhattan. “I’m glad I heard about RENTBETTA.com, which will allow me to find my next place without paying a broker fee. This is going to save me a lot of money.”

Landlords and property managers interested in filling vacancies without relying on a broker may sign up at rentbetta.com/property-managers.

About RENTBETTA.com

RENTBETTA.com is a startup saving New Yorkers thousands of dollars in broker fees. The site provides no fee New York City apartments available directly from building owners.

At scale, this offers benefits to the New York City public worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Journalist? Email [email protected] for an early look into our original data and analysis on the New York City rental market.

Accredited investor? Email [email protected] for information on partnership opportunities.

Contacts

Gregory H. Rose, [email protected], 917-414-2942