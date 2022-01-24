Inland Names Anthony Chereso as Chief Financial Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Inland Real Estate Group LLC (“Inland”), part of one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups, announced today the appointment of Anthony Chereso as Chief Financial Officer of Inland.





Chereso will be responsible for Inland’s accounting, tax strategy and financial operations. As a member of the management team, he will assume a strategic role in management, including capital markets activity and certain mergers and acquisitions. He will report to Daniel L. Goodwin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inland.

“Tony’s experience spans over three decades as an entrepreneurial-minded executive and financial leader in the commercial real estate, capital markets, and alternative investment industry,” commented Goodwin. “With exceptional strategic, operational, analytical and planning skills, he possesses significant experience and a proven track record of success.”

“I am excited to join Inland and be part of a firm that has such a strong brand in the industry,” said Chereso. “I look forward to working closely with the founding partners and Inland’s deep team of industry thought leaders and innovators.”

Currently, Chereso serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives, the leading alternative investment industry trade association. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of FactRight, a leading third-party independent securities due diligence and research firm, and he has held roles in capital markets at various real estate investment companies. For over eighteen years, Chereso worked in corporate finance, tax and audit with Verizon Communications (formerly GTE). Chereso is a graduate of the DePaul University School of Business. He is recognized as a distinguished instructor for the Institute of Internal Auditors.

About Inland

Inland is part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. which has been creating, developing and supporting member companies for more than 50 years that provide real estate-related investment products and commercial real estate services for both third parties and Inland member companies. For more information, visit www.inlandgroup.com.

The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. is comprised of a group of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof.

