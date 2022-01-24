WJ Partners Facilitates PUPCO Acquisition of MIROC

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WJ Partners supported its portfolio company Power-Utility Products Co. (PUPCO) with its acquisition of MIROC, a provider of telecom components and accessories utilized in telecommunications infrastructure. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal allows Charlotte-based PUPCO, a master distributor of and supply chain partner for strut channel, cable tray, fittings and associated products used in electrical and mechanical infrastructure, to expand its offerings into the complementary telecom components category. Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, MIROC’s acquisition is also geographically strategic, providing a presence in the western United States and complementing PUPCO’s well-established coverage in the eastern United States.

“We’ve been looking for a partner to expand our reach both geographically and into other verticals within the telecommunications components distribution category, and MIROC is a perfect fit,” said Cameron Todd, CEO of PUPCO. “We share some common clients as well as a business philosophy to be a supply chain partner for our customers so they can focus on their core business by providing them with industry-leading product availability and ship times, coupled with unparalleled expertise and customer service.”

The two companies will continue to operate under their current brands. MIROC’s team will remain in place, with Brad Leigh continuing as MIROC’s general manager while also helping drive business opportunities across the brands.

Financing for the acquisition was provided by Fifth Third Bank, and McGuire Woods provided legal services to WJ Partners and PUPCO.

ABOUT PUPCO

Founded in 1973 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Power-Utility Products Co. (PUPCO) is a master distributor of strut channel, cable tray, fittings, and associated components used in electrical infrastructure. PUPCO serves as a supply chain partner to its customers by providing industry leading product availability and unparalleled lead times. With locations in Charlotte and North Jackson, Ohio, PUPCO serves a national customer base including power plants, data centers, solar farms, healthcare facilities, and industrial construction. PUPCO prides itself in consulting with customers to provide just-in-time, comprehensive product solution sets. Learn more at www.pupco.com.

ABOUT MIROC

Started in 2003, MIROC is a leading manufacturer and distributor of telecom components and accessories utilized in the construction of wireless infrastructure, including cable management, strut accessories, hardware and grounding solutions. The company is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and serves the continental U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.miroc.com.

ABOUT WJ PARTNERS

Founded in 2008, WJ Partners is an investment partnership focused on building lower-middle market companies in the consumer, specialty finance, and industrial and business services sectors. WJ Partners uses a long-term approach to investing due to its permanent capital source. The firm’s mission is to create value by providing financial, strategic and management resources to capture growth opportunities and operational efficiencies. WJ Partners’ team has an extensive track record investing in and building lower middle-market companies over the past 30 years, including such organizations as Pure Barre, Mobile Communications America and Eggs Up Grill. Visit www.wjpartners.com.

