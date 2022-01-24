MUFG Announces Shift in Expected Closing Date of the Sale of MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp to Second Half of CY2022

TOKYO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On September 21, 2021, MUFG and MUFG Bank, a core banking subsidiary of MUFG, announced an agreement[1] to sell all shares of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., MUFG’s subsidiary owned through MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, to U.S. Bancorp, with an expected closing date in the first half of CY2022, pending all required regulatory approvals. While significant progress has been made by both parties in planning for the closing and integration, the U.S. regulatory approval process remains ongoing and, therefore, considering the current timing, the expected closing date has shifted to the second half of CY2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. We will announce the planned closing date no less than 30 days prior to the closing date.

If any event which should be disclosed occurs, it will be announced promptly.

[1] For details on the agreement for the sale, please refer to the following press release: https://www.mufg.jp/dam/pressrelease/2021/pdf/news-20210921-001_en.pdf

– End –

