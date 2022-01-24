Ncontracts’ Stephanie Lyon Named a Most Powerful Woman in Fintech

Regulatory compliance executive included in prestigious list from PROGRESS in Lending for exemplary leadership in fintech

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management and lending compliance solutions for the financial services industry, announced today that its Vice President of Compliance & Regulatory Content Strategy, Stephanie Lyon, has been named a “Most Powerful Woman in Fintech” by PROGRESS in Lending.

In its fourth year, PROGRESS in Lending is honoring the industry’s top women who are reshaping financial services and fintech. A regulatory compliance attorney, Lyon’s passion is to make complex compliance, risk, and audit topics accessible to all financial institutions.

“Women are playing a pivotal role in the advancement of fintech in mortgage lending today. These women are not just influencers, they are leading the way,” said Tony Garritano, chairman and founder at PROGRESS in Lending Association. “Our editors were pleased to recognize Stephanie Lyon for her part in moving the mortgage industry forward. Stephanie has an extensive background, combining regulatory compliance and financial services. With her deep background, she is a leading regulatory compliance attorney in the financial services industry.”

While at Ncontracts, Lyon has been a primary driver in the development of its Ncomply solution, created to infuse compliance with technology. She remains focused on taking Ncontracts’ compliance and risk management products to the next level, uncovering client-specific insights by using public data and leveraging new technology such as AI.

Before joining Ncontracts in 2019, Lyon served as Senior Regulatory Compliance Counsel for NAFCU (National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions). While there, she analyzed federal rules and regulations to answer all types of compliance questions for over 870 credit unions. Lyon was also the lead subject matter expert for BSA, AML, OFAC, and Reg E compliance.

“Stephanie is a remarkable asset, not just to Ncontracts, but to the industry as a whole,” said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. “Her vast experience in regulatory compliance and financial services makes for a powerful combination and is deserving of being named one of the most powerful women in fintech. We are tremendously proud of her accomplishments and congratulate her on this prestigious award.”

With Lyon’s leadership, Ncontracts has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years, particularly as more fintechs partner with the company to help manage regulatory compliance and risk. As bank-fintech partnerships rise, financial institutions must be certain that their fintech partner has a strong compliance program in place. Except for larger organizations with dedicated resources, many fintechs lack internal compliance programs and instead rely on other companies for support. Financial institutions that work with these third- and often fourth-parties are just as responsible for the actions that vendor takes as they are for their own actions. Bank regulators are even pointing to this.

Berman added, “Supported by Stephanie’s guidance, Ncontracts is helping fintechs to better understand risk and better leverage their banking partnerships as they continue to scale. Compliance is critical to helping fintechs avoid audits, heavy fines, and legal action, all of which can harm a fintech’s reputation and limit growth. We look forward to her continued work as we partner with more financial technology companies to support their compliance efforts.”

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 3rd consecutive year. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

