SMG Launches Dynamic Assistance Capability to Help Brands Improve the Digital Experience and Increase Conversion Rates

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Service Management Group (SMG), an enterprise customer and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has enhanced its digital experience offering with a dynamic assistance capability that leverages initial integrations with personalization solution provider Conversity and conversational AI technology provider Creative Virtual. The industry-first capability helps brands identify and address friction points, provide in-the-moment issue resolution and increase conversion rates.

Despite the continued growth of e-commerce, cross-industry conversion rates remain around 3%, presenting brands with a great deal of opportunity to improve the online customer experience, enhance performance and grow sales. Winning brands are turning to responsive technology that offers right-sized customer engagement, removes purchase barriers and elevates the digital experience. SMG’s new dynamic assistance solution features dynamic guided selling flows to help visitors locate products and logic-based chat assistance to provide critical in-the-moment support.

“We’re excited to launch an industry-first capability that we believe will have an impact across the industries we serve,” said SMG Vice President of Digital Experience Chris Bosco. “Dynamic assistance was designed to help brands improve digital conversion by providing responsive assistance and real-time problem resolution for customers who experience an issue during their online shopping experience.”

SMG’s digital experience offering helps brands capture solicited and unsolicited feedback across an increasing number of digital touchpoints. Customers often use the most readily available feedback option when issues arise, and dynamic assistance allows brands to engage customers within the feedback channel, provide real-time service recovery and turn a negative experience into a positive interaction.

Dynamic assistance integrates conversational AI from Creative Virtual and guided selling from Conversity to identify customer needs upfront so brands can close the loop during the visit and capture actionable customer feedback. SMG combines dynamic assistance insights with feedback data collected across touchpoints to give brands a more holistic view of the digital experience, insights that improve conversion and increased program ROI.

To learn more about SMG’s dynamic assistance capability, download the solution guide or request a demo.

About Service Management Group

SMG is a leading experience management (XM) provider, accelerating value by changing how brands act on customer + employee insights. With a rich 30-year history rooted in The Service Profit Chain, SMG is the industry’s only software with a service (SwaS) provider—uniquely pairing an enterprise platform with professional services to help brands generate new revenue, grow existing revenue, reduce churn + detractors and drive operational efficiencies. To learn more about our customer, employee and brand experience management solutions, visit www.smg.com.

About Conversity

Conversity is a global provider of personalization solutions specializing in enabling brands to understand their customers, both on-site and online, by deploying dynamic recommendation engine technology. With a deep understanding of consumer psychology, Conversity is unique in its application of consumer DNA—desires, needs, and actions—to deploying its tech. This integration of technology and strategic insight into the consumer enables brands to build stronger connection, better educate their customers and drive tremendous sales through higher conversion and more authentic upsell. To learn more about our personalization solutions, please visit us online at www.conversity.com.

About Creative Virtual

Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognized in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and artificial intelligence to deliver seamless, personalized, scalable, and secure digital support for customers, employees, and contact center agents. Leading global organizations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and partner network support installs around the world in 40 languages, providing both localized collaboration and international insights. To learn more, visit www.creativevirtual.com.

Contacts

Paul Arnhold



o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783



[email protected]