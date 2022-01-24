Netography Sees Business Momentum as Market Shifts Towards Securing the Atomized Network

Strong revenue growth and increased adoption of Netography Fusion® driven by enterprise fatigue of middlebox appliances and security practitioner need for full visibility and control

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netography today announced strong business momentum and rapid customer adoption of its Netography Fusion® platform as more organizations look to secure their Atomized Network – where applications and data that are scattered across a complex environment consisting of multi-cloud, on-premise, and legacy infrastructure, all being accessed by increasingly mobile and remote workers. No other product can provide this visibility and control in a single view.





New customers increased 50% in the first quarter of the fiscal year, with a 3x jump in annual recurring revenue (ARR) since Netography closed its Series A funding in the fall. To fulfill this increased demand, Netography hired many critical roles across engineering, threat research, sales, marketing, and finance with a 72% increase in full-time headcount last quarter – and the company continues to hire.

Netography Fusion, a pure SaaS, universal platform, provides a single view of complete network visibility for real-time and retrospective attack detection across your entire footprint. Empowering enterprises with full visibility and control, the platform provides custom threat detections, cloud and on-premise network visibility, and threat hunting. Being cloud-native, there is no software, hardware, or anything to install, and customers report time-to-value within minutes.

Detect Threats Immediately: Enterprise-wide visibility helps organizations to detect threats including, botnets, DDoS attacks, malware, P2P, data exfiltration, lateral movement, and ransomware.

Enterprise-wide visibility helps organizations to detect threats including, botnets, DDoS attacks, malware, P2P, data exfiltration, lateral movement, and ransomware. Automated, Rapid Response: End-users can customize responses and remediation capabilities to protect any environment. Alerts are tailored to a user’s business needs.

End-users can customize responses and remediation capabilities to protect any environment. Alerts are tailored to a user’s business needs. Complete Visibility: A single portal provides a unified view of traffic flow and global assets across the entire network: on-premise, hybrid, and cloud including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

A single portal provides a unified view of traffic flow and global assets across the entire network: on-premise, hybrid, and cloud including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. Threat Detection: Netography’s Threat Research Team, which has developed 95 threat detection models (TDMs) to date, makes it easier for organizations to threat hunt with Fusion’s write once, protect everywhere approach to TDMs.

Netography’s Threat Research Team, which has developed 95 threat detection models (TDMs) to date, makes it easier for organizations to threat hunt with Fusion’s write once, protect everywhere approach to TDMs. Sophisticated Analytics: Dashboards allow users to focus on what matters to them and display the entire network in real-time.

Netography Fusion also addresses limitations resulting from the adoption of Zero Trust – with encrypted data now accounting for 95% of all internet traffic. The spread of network encryption has left deep packet inspection (DPI) appliances increasingly blinded, and their value has dramatically declined. As networks atomize, enterprises are moving away from middleboxes and adopting cloud-native approaches like Netography because there is no middle anymore.

Customer adoption of the platform not only increased in amount but also in scale. Larger enterprises, including the Fortune 500, are now using Netography Fusion, and the company continues to develop critical capabilities to meet their stringent requirements, such as role-based access control, full audit logs, IP labeling, SSO/2FA for log-in, and API keys.

“When I joined Netography, I knew that what Dan Murphy and Barrett Lyon had built was going to change the way the industry looks at enterprise security,” said Martin Roesch, CEO. “The momentum that we’ve seen in such a short amount of time is proof that enterprises are hungry for a solution that gives them full visibility and control, and it is also a credit to the powerful innovation embodied in the platform and how it can deliver capabilities available from no other vendor to defend the Atomized Network.”

Learn more about Netography Fusion in a 20-minute demo.

About Netography

Netography is the only company that delivers Security for the Atomized Network. In the Atomized Network applications and data are scattered across a complex environment consisting of multi-cloud, on-premise, and legacy infrastructure, all being accessed by increasingly mobile and remote workers.

Based in Annapolis, MD, Netography is backed by some of the world’s leading venture firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, SYN Ventures, A16Z, and more. For more information, visit netography.com.

Contacts

Blair Moreland | ZAG Communications for Netography | [email protected]