Spiff Earns 2022 Top Rated Awards From TrustRadius

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commissions–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Spiff with two 2022 Top-Rated Awards. The company was named a leader in the Sales Incentive Compensation Management and Sales Performance Management categories.

“It’s already been a year of wonderful recognitions for Spiff and awards such as this, which are awarded based on reviews from our customers, are super sweet,” Jeron Paul, CEO, Spiff, said. “We just announced some new features and have a lot more planned for 2022 that we hope continues to wow them.”

Spiff earned a trScore, TrustRadius’ algorithm that calculates a product’s scores based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings, of 9.0/10] over 126 verified reviews in both the Sales Incentive Compensation Management and Sales Performance Management categories.

“We use Spiff to calculate and report commissions for our sales team. It ties our QuickBooks invoicing with our Salesforce Opportunities which helps automate our calculations and provides greater visibility to the team,” Zak Makin, CFO, eLuma, said. “Spiff provides better alignment between finance and Sales.”

Already recognized in 2022 by Fast Company as one of the world’s 50 most innovative companies, the company recently released major features to its sales commission platform, including automated multi-signature workflows, real-time year-to-date earned commissions on statements and, most recently, multilingual user experience for sales representatives, which will include languages include American English, German, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

“As a manager, I love being able to see where my team is at throughout the month. It allows me to see what deals have closed, what revenue is coming in for the business, and continues to help me stay aligned with the individual goals of my team members,” Sydney Rigamato, Manager, Sales Development, Lucid, said. “When it comes to my own commission, it helps to see trends month over month and allows me to do a quick and easy audit at the end of every month in order to make sure that all of my commission is where it should be. The product is easy to navigate, helps us see month-over-month trends, and helps keep our commission transparent and accurate.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

