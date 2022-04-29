Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Doug Langa
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, North America Operations
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		 Shares
  Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

   Price(s) Volume(s)  
  DKK 808,10 200 Shares  
  DKK 808,10 204 Shares  
  DKK 807,90 29 Shares  
  DKK 807,70 110 Shares  
    DKK 807,90 2 Shares  
    DKK 807,90 24 Shares  
    DKK 807,90 95 Shares  
    DKK 807,90 85 Shares  
    DKK 807,90 70 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 170 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 179 Shares  
    DKK 807,05 200 Shares  
    DKK 807,10 185 Shares  
    DKK 807,05 185 Shares  
    DKK 807,10 93 Shares  
    DKK 807,40 62 Shares  
    DKK 807,40 27 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 15 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 15 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 14 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 169 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 217 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 115 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 23 Shares  
    DKK 807,80 494 Shares  
    DKK 807,80 27 Shares  
    DKK 807,70 495 Shares  
    DKK 807,80 4913 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 38 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 54 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 8 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 5 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 85 Shares  
    DKK 807,50 125 Shares  
    DKK 807,45 230 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 44 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 22 Shares  
    DKK 807,60 104 Shares  
    DKK 807,55 870 Shares  
    DKK 807,70 69 Shares  
    DKK 807,70 46 Shares  
    DKK 808,00 38 Shares  
    DKK 808,00 20 Shares  
    DKK 808,00 44 Shares  
    DKK 808,00 87 Shares  
    DKK 808,30 10 Shares  
    DKK 808,30 17 Shares  
    DKK 808,30 10 Shares  
    DKK 808,30 8 Shares  
    DKK 808,30 62 Shares  
    DKK 808,30 13 Shares  
    DKK 808,40 27 Shares  
    DKK 808,40 62 Shares  
    DKK 808,50 27 Shares  
    DKK 808,50 62 Shares  
    DKK 808,60 24 Shares  
    DKK 808,60 3 Shares  
    DKK 808,60 12 Shares  
    DKK 808,60 62 Shares  
    DKK 808,60 12 Shares  
    DKK 808,70 27 Shares  
    DKK 808,70 62 Shares  
    DKK 808,90 27 Shares  
    DKK 808,90 62 Shares  
    DKK 808,90 27 Shares  
    DKK 808,90 43 Shares  
    DKK 808,90 19 Shares  
    DKK 808,70 1 Shares  
    DKK 808,60 15 Shares  
         
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

11,000 shares
DKK 807.76
e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-29
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President,
Product Supply, Quality and IT
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		 Shares
  Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  DKK 815.00 6,346 shares  
       
       
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

6,346 shares
DKK 815.00
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-02
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President,
Product Supply, Quality and IT
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S
b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		 Shares
  Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  DKK 814.00 10,954 shares  
       
       
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

10,954 shares
DKK 814.00
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-03
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:     
Ambre Brown Morley +45 3079 9289 [email protected]
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US) +1 848 304 1027 [email protected]
     
Investors:     
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen  +45 3075 2175  [email protected] 
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk  +45 3075 2253  [email protected] 
David Heiberg Landsted  +45 3077 6915  [email protected] 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode  +45 3075 5956  [email protected] 
Mark Joseph Root (US)  +1 848 213 3219  [email protected] 

Company announcement No 39 / 2022

