Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Doug Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, North America Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 808,10 200 Shares DKK 808,10 204 Shares DKK 807,90 29 Shares DKK 807,70 110 Shares DKK 807,90 2 Shares DKK 807,90 24 Shares DKK 807,90 95 Shares DKK 807,90 85 Shares DKK 807,90 70 Shares DKK 807,60 170 Shares DKK 807,50 179 Shares DKK 807,05 200 Shares DKK 807,10 185 Shares DKK 807,05 185 Shares DKK 807,10 93 Shares DKK 807,40 62 Shares DKK 807,40 27 Shares DKK 807,50 15 Shares DKK 807,50 15 Shares DKK 807,50 14 Shares DKK 807,50 169 Shares DKK 807,60 217 Shares DKK 807,60 115 Shares DKK 807,50 23 Shares DKK 807,80 494 Shares DKK 807,80 27 Shares DKK 807,70 495 Shares DKK 807,80 4913 Shares DKK 807,60 38 Shares DKK 807,50 54 Shares DKK 807,60 8 Shares DKK 807,60 5 Shares DKK 807,60 85 Shares DKK 807,50 125 Shares DKK 807,45 230 Shares DKK 807,60 44 Shares DKK 807,60 22 Shares DKK 807,60 104 Shares DKK 807,55 870 Shares DKK 807,70 69 Shares DKK 807,70 46 Shares DKK 808,00 38 Shares DKK 808,00 20 Shares DKK 808,00 44 Shares DKK 808,00 87 Shares DKK 808,30 10 Shares DKK 808,30 17 Shares DKK 808,30 10 Shares DKK 808,30 8 Shares DKK 808,30 62 Shares DKK 808,30 13 Shares DKK 808,40 27 Shares DKK 808,40 62 Shares DKK 808,50 27 Shares DKK 808,50 62 Shares DKK 808,60 24 Shares DKK 808,60 3 Shares DKK 808,60 12 Shares DKK 808,60 62 Shares DKK 808,60 12 Shares DKK 808,70 27 Shares DKK 808,70 62 Shares DKK 808,90 27 Shares DKK 808,90 62 Shares DKK 808,90 27 Shares DKK 808,90 43 Shares DKK 808,90 19 Shares DKK 808,70 1 Shares DKK 808,60 15 Shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 11,000 shares

DKK 807.76 e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President,

Product Supply, Quality and IT b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 815.00 6,346 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 6,346 shares

DKK 815.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-02 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President,

Product Supply, Quality and IT b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 814.00 10,954 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 10,954 shares

DKK 814.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-03 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

