Tricida to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call Information

Tricida will host its First Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
4:30 pm Eastern Time
Webcast: IR.Tricida.com
Dial-In: (877) 377-5478
International: (629) 228-0740
Conference ID: 1650033

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately 4.3 million patients with CKD in the United States. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:
Jackie Cossmon
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]

Source: Tricida, Inc.

