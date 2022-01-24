NWN Carousel Powers Innovation at Oral Roberts University Graduation

2022 Graduates Also Receive Credentials through the Blockchain

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading cloud-based communications provider based in Massachusetts, has partnered successfully with Oral Roberts University over the past 7-years (ORU) to harness the power of a smart-digital campus including the capability of the Metaverse. This ongoing design has led to the success of delivering diplomas in a digital format powered by blockchain-based technology. The ongoing digital improvements supported ORU’s largest year of enrollment growth and graduating class on April 30, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

During the semester, ORU was able to deliver numerous metaverse classes to students who expressed interest in exploring the virtual word of the metaverse.

For the second year of its 55-year history, ORU’s 2022 919-degree candidates were presented with digital credentials that can be shared through the blockchain with potential employers and other higher education institutions. Graduates’ records ranging from certificates to official diplomas are now encrypted, tracked, and validated using a distributed ledger.

The campus-wide technology is powered by NWN Carousel. ORU and NWN Carousel have worked jointly to transform the campus into a robust smart-campus to meet the growing needs of today’s college students.

“NWN Carousel has laid the groundwork for the past seven years across our campus to ensure that we were metaverse ready,” said Michael Mathews, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Oral Roberts University. “From campus-wide Wi-Fi, to immersive learning labs, to our eSports eRena, to Smart-Class room design, NWN Carousel has designed an infrastructure that allows ORU to remain an award-winning university.”

“ORU graduates will now have easy access to their college credentials using the digital ledger that leverages blockchain-based technology,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel. “Students at Oral Roberts University are among the most technologically engaged in the country and the power of the Metaverse will allow them to collaborate and also compete with students across the globe.”

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

About Oral Roberts University

ORU is a Christian, Spirit-empowered, interdenominational university in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with over a decade of consecutive enrollment growth. Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, ORU offers over 150 majors, minors, concentrations, and pre-professional programs at the bachelor’s level, ranging from business and engineering to nursing, ministry, and more. Under the leadership of President Dr. William Wilson, ORU is preparing students from all 50 states and 126 nations to be whole leaders for the whole world. The Wall Street Journal ranked ORU as the #4 university in the nation for student engagement. This ranking is based upon faculty interactions, collaborative learning, critical thinking, real-world applications of student learning, the extent to which classes challenge students, and whether students would recommend a university to others.

Contacts

Media

Cheryl Delgreco



[email protected]

617-723-4004