XSELL Technologies Expands Senior Leadership Team

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XSELL Technologies, the leader in conversational AI for contact center agent optimization, has expanded its senior leadership team to further strengthen the company’s market positioning with the additions of Mark Siner as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales; Stephen Moore as Senior Vice President of Solution Consulting and Go-to-Market Strategy; and Christina Christensen as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy.

Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Mobley noted that “XSELL has brought on enterprise-grade talent to drive growth across the organization, allowing us to scale our patented AI tech exactly the way we need to for the future. Expanding these key growth driving functions of the business will enable XSELL to accelerate our ability to innovate, to expand our market reach and to continue to execute on our rapid growth strategies.”

Mark Siner joins the company as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, drawing upon a deep well of enterprise software experience to lead a high-performing sales team with a steady focus on results. Mark started his career in the U.S. Air Force before transitioning to the private sector to complete his education and begin his career with Nabisco Foods. A career in enterprise software followed via a shift to Blue Yonder (then-Manugistics) before a move to SAP and later, a return to Blue Yonder to manage the retail side of their business.

Stephen Moore joins the company as Senior Vice President of Solution Consulting and Go-to-Market Strategy. Steve will focus on building the mechanisms necessary to carry the XSELL story to market while delivering measurable business benefits, communicating technology advantages and clear ROI, and exceeding customer expectations. Steve has spent the better part of his career implementing, consulting, and selling enterprise software for companies like Lawson Software (now Infor), SAP and Verint Systems, with a focus on building and leading high-performing Sales Consulting, Value Engineering, Sales Enablement and Customer Success functions.

Christina Christensen joins the company as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy. Christina will help lead the strategic development of go-to-market messaging and positioning, and drive plans to support an end-to-end marketing strategy that will provide high impact for XSELL’s pipeline. Christina has more than 15 years of experience in B2B software marketing at SAP, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA) and Kinaxis, helping the best businesses make the world run better. She has a passion for customer success, surging brand equity and advocacy through purposeful storytelling, and enabling the sales field with the tools they need to win.

Well positioned to capitalize on the growing need for real-time, data-driven insights, XSELL has used unmatched AI technology to build an impressive customer roster. Melding the best of technology with human authenticity, XSELL is backed by well-funded equity partners and chosen by Fortune 50 companies across healthcare, financial services, CPG/retail, and telecommunications.

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 2014 on the belief that the behavior of the very best sales agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Through patented AI technology, XSELL empowers customers to listen, learn and support agents in real-time with the exact information they need to exceed customers’ expectations and deliver top-performer experiences. For more information, visit: www.xselltechnologies.com.

