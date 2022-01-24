PacBio to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PacBio announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PacBio’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 12 at 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB® short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
[email protected]

Media:
Lizelda Lopez
[email protected]

